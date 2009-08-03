Search terms

DVD/Blu ray lens cleaner

SVC2523W/10
    -{discount-value}

    Regular cleaning of your DVD/Blu ray player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants. See all benefits

      Clean and protect your DVD and Blu ray players

      • DVD and Blu ray

      Full motion video and audio check

      The audio/video system check determines whether the laser lens for audio and video is accurately reading data and whether the speakers are properly adjusted.

      Safe dry brush cleaning system

      The dry brush cleaning system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants from the DVD/Blu ray player's laser lens, leaving it clean and performing optimally.

      Voice instructions in 8 languages

      The voice instructions on this easy to use DVD/Blu ray lens cleaner guides you through the cleaning process in one of the 8 languages provided.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        15 languages

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        39.4  cm
        Width
        5.5  cm
        Height
        14.6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.468  kg
        Gross weight
        0.73  kg
        Tare weight
        0.262  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 47904 6
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        41  cm
        Width
        23.8  cm
        Height
        16.5  cm
        Nett weight
        1.872  kg
        Gross weight
        3.6  kg
        Tare weight
        1.728  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 47903 9
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        21.5  cm
        Width
        13.5  cm
        Depth
        1.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.078  kg
        Gross weight
        0.1079  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0299  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 46272 7
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

