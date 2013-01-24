Home
Flite

Headphones with mic

SHE4205WT/00
    Ultra light. Big sound.

    A seamless addition to your day and effortless to wear, Philips Flite Hyprlite headphones deliver clear sound in carefree comfort. Super slim and incredibly light, you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits

      Gravity defying headphones

      • 12.2mm drivers/ open earbud
      • Earbud
      Durable cable with strain relief

      Durable cable with strain relief

      Light doesn't mean fragile. Built for life on the go, the headphones cable has built-in strain relief for greater durability and longer life.

      Sleek metallic gloss accents

      Sleek metallic gloss accents

      Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

      Bass tube for rich bass

      Bass tube for rich bass

      Innovative bass tubes in the earbud increase air flow to deliver deep, rich bass.

      High-power drivers deliver clear sound

      High-power drivers deliver clear sound

      High-power 12.2 mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.

      Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

      Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

      So slim you can barely feel them in your ears, Hyprlite headphones deliver your music in weightless comfort.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Sensitivity
        105  dB
        Speaker diameter
        12.2  mm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Frequency response
        9 –23 000 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1.16  cm
        Height
        1.65  cm
        Weight
        0.013  kg
        Width
        1.75  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        1.5  cm
        EAN
        69 51613 99114 5
        Gross weight
        0.039  kg
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.013  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.026  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        0.325  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99114 2
        Height
        12.8  cm
        Length
        18.8  cm
        Nett weight
        0.078  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Tare weight
        0.247  kg
        Width
        11.7  cm

