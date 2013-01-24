Home
BASS+

Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

SHB3075WT/00
    Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value. Bluetooth wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.

      Feel it. BASS+

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Flat folding
      Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

      Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

      With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

      32mm speaker drivers

      32mm speaker drivers

      BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

      Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

      Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

      Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swiveling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.

      Big, bold bass you can feel

      Big, bold bass you can feel

      This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

      Bluetooth wireless technology

      Bluetooth wireless technology

      Easily pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for wireless music.

      Control calls, music and volume with ear-shell switches

      Control calls, music and volume with ear-shell switches

      Button controls on the right ear shell enable you to control music and calls with a press.

      Flat folding design for easy portability

      Flat folding design for easy portability

      With their flat folding design, BASS+ headphones are easy to fold and store away, making them your ideal travel companion.

      Convenient hands-free calling

      Convenient hands-free calling

      Convenient hands-free calling with mic and Bluetooth® 4.1

      Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

      Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

      Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

      Great sound isolation for better listing experience

      Great sound isolation for better listing experience

      With a closed acoustic design, BASS+ headphones block out ambient noise to create improved sound isolation for a better listening experience.

      USB charging cable

      USB charging cable

      The included USB charging cable makes it easy to keep your headphones powered up when you need them.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        9 - 21 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 ohm
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Maximum power input
        40 mW
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Sensitivity
        103 dB
        Type
        dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        4.1
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Answer/End Call
        • Microphone mute
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between call and music

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Standby time
        166* hrs
        Talk time
        12* hr
        Music play time
        12*  hr

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        18.5  cm
        Width
        13.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Height
        7.3  inch
        Width
        5.3  inch
        Depth
        1.6  inch
        Weight
        0.132  kg
        Weight
        0.291  lb

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        22.5  cm
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        4.8  cm
        Height
        8.9  inch
        Width
        7.7  inch
        Depth
        1.9  inch
        Gross weight
        0.264  kg
        Nett weight
        0.153  kg
        Tare weight
        0.111  kg
        Gross weight
        0.582  lb
        Nett weight
        0.337  lb
        Tare weight
        0.245  lb
        EAN
        69 51613 99167 1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        21.2  cm
        Width
        16.5  cm
        Height
        24  cm
        Length
        8.3  inch
        Width
        6.5  inch
        Height
        9.4  inch
        Gross weight
        0.98  kg
        Nett weight
        0.459  kg
        Tare weight
        0.521  kg
        Gross weight
        2.161  lb
        Nett weight
        1.012  lb
        Tare weight
        1.149  lb
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99167 8

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Actual results may vary

