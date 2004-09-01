Easy, single-handed control
The cost-effective control solution for all your audio and video devices, customizable to the needs of you and your family.
One-touch control allows you to perform multiple commands with one press of a button via a macro. A macro combines a string of pre-programmed commands under one single button. Therefore, it simply takes one button press to execute a series of functions.
A universal IR code database refers to a library of infrared codes built-in to a particular remote. This feature allows a remote to control your equipment without needing to learn individual signals. Select the correct infrared code sets in the database for the devices you want to control, to enable control of virtually every audio/video system element on the market today – regardless of model or brand.
Learning functionality refers to the process through which a remote control captures and stores infrared signals from other remotes for later use. When device codes are not included in the on-board database, they can always be learned from the original remote, simply by pointing to it.
Programmable hard buttons give the user direct access to the most frequently used remote control functions, such as volume up or down, channel up or down and cursor navigation keys.
Create own layout in shades of gray. Easy selection of buttons and commands using the touch screen.
Final adjustments of macros, delays, timers and devices can be done on the remote to ensure proper functionality. Enter the settings menu and select the appropriate action: label, add, delete, move.
PC software is included in the box to customize the user interface of the remote i.e. to create your own screens and define a personal look. After installing the software, and creating your user interface, download it to the remote either via RS232, USB or wirelessly.
Backlighting is a feature that illuminates the LCD screen or keypad for use in the dark. The two most common types of backlighting include LED and electroluminescent (EL). Remotes backlit with LEDs are typically bright but uneven with a yellow or green color, while EL panels are smooth with blue, white or green shades.
The contrast determines how "clear" an LCD screen is for viewing. Digital contrast control is a specific adjustment that allows you to customize the screen’s visible characteristics.
