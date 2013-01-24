Home
CD lens cleaner

SAC2560/10
Overall rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    Regular cleaning of your CD and DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep a CD and DVD player optical laser lens clean and dust free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust and debris. See all benefits

    Regular cleaning of your CD and DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep a CD and DVD player optical laser lens clean and dust free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust and debris. See all benefits

    Regular cleaning of your CD and DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep a CD and DVD player optical laser lens clean and dust free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust and debris. See all benefits

    Regular cleaning of your CD and DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep a CD and DVD player optical laser lens clean and dust free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust and debris. See all benefits

      • CD and DVD
      Voice instructions in 14 languages

      Voice instructions in 14 languages

      The voice instructions on this easy to use CD lens cleaner guide you through the cleaning process in one of the 14 languages provided.

      Safe dry brush cleaning system

      The dry brush cleaning system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants from the CD/DVD players laser lens, leaving it clean and performing optimally.

      Technical Specifications

      • Storage Media

        Supported formats
        • CD-Audio
        • CD-ROM
        • DVD-ROM

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        14 languages

      • Packaging Data

        Quantity
        1
        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 95904 9
        Gross weight
        .12  kg
        Tare weight
        .04  kg
        Net weight
        .08  kg
        Width
        159  mm
        Height
        19  mm
        Length
        248  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 95980 3
        Quantity
        72
        Gross weight
        11.08  kg
        Tare weight
        1.1  kg
        Net weight
        9.98  kg
        Width
        395  mm
        Height
        290  mm
        Length
        549  mm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 95979 7
        Quantity
        6
        Gross weight
        .84  kg
        Tare weight
        .14  kg
        Net weight
        .70  kg
        Width
        95  mm
        Height
        265  mm
        Length
        173  mm

