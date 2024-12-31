ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Primary image
  • Primary image

Discontinued

LongLifeBattery

R6L2B/40

Top low-drain device batteries

For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.

See all benefits

Top low-drain device batteries

  • AA

  • Zinc Chloride

Easy-to-understand language-free user instructions

Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.

High quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long life

The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.

Colors make recognition of battery sizes easier

To make recognition of the most common battery sizes easier, we use color coding for battery sizes according to industry standards.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 257.1 kB
  • 20 July 2026

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.