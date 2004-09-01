Home
Sport audio player

PSA250/10
    Innovation for Athletes

    Running is encouraged. Skipping is not. The mp3 is pure solid-state - no moving parts for 100% skip-free wearable sport audio. Innovation for athletes, mp3 can be worn on the arm or waist using the 5-key remote control waist belt.

    Innovation for Athletes

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Backlight
        Yes
        Backlight color
        White
        Indications
        • album name
        • artist name
        • Battery status
        • DBB
        • frequency
        • pre-set station
        • time
        • track
        Type
        LCD

      • Sound

        Bass enhancement
        Digital Bass Boost
        Equalizer settings
        • Funk
        • Hip Hop
        • Rock
        • Techno
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80
        Output power (RMS)
        2 - 5mW
        Volume Control
        digital

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • Windows Media™ Audio
        ID3 Tag support
        • Album indication
        • Album title and artist name
        • Genre title
        • Track title and artist name
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        MP3 bit rates
        8-320 kbps and VBR
        WMA bit rates
        32 - 192 kbps

      • Storage Media

        Built-in memory capacity
        512
        Built-in memory type
        NAND Flash
        Mass storage class compliant
        Yes
        Music memory capacity, MP3
        up to 130 (128 kbps)
        Music memory capacity, WMA
        up to 260 (64 kbps)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz
        Station presets
        10
        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo

      • Connectivity

        DC in
        5V
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Line-out
        3,5  mm
        USB
        USB 1.1

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor/Charger
        AY4102
        Carrier
        AY4207
        CD-ROM
        AY4485
        Headphones
        SBC HJ030/77
        USB cable
        AY3912
        Waistband rc, extens., armband
        AY4002

      • Software

        DMM
        Yes

      • Green Specifications

        Lead-free soldered product
        Yes

      • System Requirements

        CD-ROM drive
        Yes
        Hard disk space
        1 GB
        Mac OS
        10
        PC OS
        Windows® 98 SE, 2000, ME, XP
        Processor
        300 MHz processor or better
        RAM memory
        256 MB RAM
        USB
        Free USB port

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        3
        Packaging Depth
        192  mm
        Packaging Height
        95  mm
        Packaging Width
        192  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product depth
        27  mm
        Product height
        27  mm
        Product width
        71  mm
        Product weight
        0.070  kg

      • Power

        Adaptor type
        100 - 240V
        Automatic Power off
        SmartSave
        Battery capacity
        600
        Battery Type
        Li-ion
        Charging time
        4 hrs full, 1 hr fast charge  hr
        Operating time on battery
        10  hr
        Rechargeable
        Yes

