Micro Hi-Fi System

MZ-1100/22
    Emotive Micro System with dual layer compound construction of compression moulded silicon rubber and high impact polystyrene interior, abrasion and fuel resistant and vented speaker guards.

    Emotive Micro System with dual layer compound construction of compression moulded silicon rubber and high impact polystyrene interior, abrasion and fuel resistant and vented speaker guards. See all benefits

      Technical and Rugged

      MATT

      • MP3

      Incredible Surround™ for enhanced audio enjoyment

      Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.

      Treble and Bass Control for easy high and low tone settings

      Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to playback music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2x50 watts music power
        Sound Enhancement
        • Incredible Surround
        • Treble and Bass Control

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 3" full range woofer
        • Speaker grilles detachable

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 99-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Slot

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        40
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Tuner Enhancements
        • Auto Store
        • Easy Set (Plug & Play)

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Line in
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Other connections
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna
        • Line out

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight color
        Orange
        Indications
        DIM mode
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Interconnect cable
        • Power box
        • Telescopic antenna
        Remote control
        18-key with battery

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        112  mm
        Set Height
        245  mm
        Set Depth
        235  mm
        Main speaker width
        112  mm
        Main Speaker height
        245  mm
        Main speaker depth
        235  mm
        Power box (WxHxD)
        238 x 68 x 158  mm
        Packaging Width
        572  mm
        Packaging Height
        362  mm
        Packaging Depth
        330  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        12  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • FM/MW Antenna
      • Interconnect cable
      • Power box
      • Telescopic antenna

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

