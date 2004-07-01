Cinema Center Speaker™ for realism cinematic experience

Recreate and experience realism cinematic experience right in your environment with Cinema Center Speaker™. With a wider sweet spot delivered by four multi-directional woofers and a high frequency tweeter positioned precisely at different angles, more sound depths are distinguished from front and background and action from dialogue. Natural and crystal clear sound reproduction are created through the revolutionary new 5.1 cm (2") full range woofers to give an incredible 'through the screen' experience which creates the sensation of being not just in the cinema but in the movie itself.