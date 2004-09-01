Home
    Remote Control MP3 Music from Your PC

    Enjoy the freedom of remote controlling your MP3 Music from your PC and savoring it through the MCM530's powerful, dynamic speakers. With USB PC Link for MP3 streaming and Max Sound, music lovers will appreciate this complete audio solution

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Micro Hi-Fi System
MCM530/30

    Enjoy the freedom of remote controlling your MP3 Music from your PC and savoring it through the MCM530's powerful, dynamic speakers. With USB PC Link for MP3 streaming and Max Sound, music lovers will appreciate this complete audio solution See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Enjoy the freedom of remote controlling your MP3 Music from your PC and savoring it through the MCM530's powerful, dynamic speakers. With USB PC Link for MP3 streaming and Max Sound, music lovers will appreciate this complete audio solution See all benefits

      • MP3
      Playback 50 hours of MP3 music from 5 CDs

      Playback 50 hours of MP3 music from 5 CDs

      MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hrs of music. With 5 CD-tray, it allows you to play 50 hours of music. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

      2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

      USB PC link turns your PC into a massive MP3 music jukebox

      USB PC Link lets you playback your MP3 music through the powerful speakers of Philips sound systems instead of your PC speakers. By connecting a PC directly to your audio system with a USB cable, you can stream MP3 music directly to your sound system, transforming your PC into a 'massive MP3 music jukebox'. The control buttons on the sound system and remote control provide easy navigation and control of the MP3 music stored in the MusicMatch Playlist. You can also view song title information as well as elapsed play time on the sound system's display.

      Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

      Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

      2500W PMPO / 150W RMS total power

      This system has 2500W PMPO / 150W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2x75 watts RMS
        Sound Enhancement
        • MAX Sound
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Virtual Environment Control
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 5.25" woofer
        • 2" tweeter
        • Speaker grilles detachable

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 99-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/disk/program
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Tray
        Number of Discs
        5
        PC Link playback mode
        • USB connection
        • By-pack Musicmatch software
        • Navigate MP3 music via RC
        • Track + playlist info display
        PC Link sound enhancement
        By-pack Sound Agent Software

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        40
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Tuner Enhancements
        • Easy Set (Plug & Play)
        • Auto Store

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Line in
        PC Link
        USB 2.0
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Other connections
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        Green FTD
        Indications
        DIM mode
        Eco Power Standby
        0.6 watt

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • AC Power Cord
        USB cable
        3-meter
        Remote control
        32-key with 2xAA Batteries
        CD-ROM
        installation disc

      • Software

        USB PC Link driver
        Yes
        Music Match Jukebox
        Music Match Jukebox
        Philips Sound Agent 2
        Yes, for Windows 2000/XP

      • System Requirements

        CD-ROM drive
        Yes
        USB
        Free USB port
        Processor
        Intel Pentium MMX200 or higher
        PC OS
        Windows 98 SE, 2000, ME, XP
        Hard disk space
        80 MB

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        175  mm
        Set Height
        268  mm
        Set Depth
        316  mm
        Main speaker width
        180  mm
        Main Speaker height
        268  mm
        Main speaker depth
        220  mm
        Packaging Width
        521  mm
        Packaging Height
        374  mm
        Packaging Depth
        410  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        12.9  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • FM/MW Antenna
      • AC Power Cord

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

