Remote Control MP3 Music from Your PC
Enjoy the freedom of remote controlling your MP3 Music from your PC and savoring it through the MCM530's powerful, dynamic speakers. With USB PC Link for MP3 streaming and Max Sound, music lovers will appreciate this complete audio solution See all benefits
Remote Control MP3 Music from Your PC
Enjoy the freedom of remote controlling your MP3 Music from your PC and savoring it through the MCM530's powerful, dynamic speakers. With USB PC Link for MP3 streaming and Max Sound, music lovers will appreciate this complete audio solution See all benefits
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hrs of music. With 5 CD-tray, it allows you to play 50 hours of music. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
USB PC Link lets you playback your MP3 music through the powerful speakers of Philips sound systems instead of your PC speakers. By connecting a PC directly to your audio system with a USB cable, you can stream MP3 music directly to your sound system, transforming your PC into a 'massive MP3 music jukebox'. The control buttons on the sound system and remote control provide easy navigation and control of the MP3 music stored in the MusicMatch Playlist. You can also view song title information as well as elapsed play time on the sound system's display.
Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
This system has 2500W PMPO / 150W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
