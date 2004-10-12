Home
Micro Hi-Fi System

MCD280/30
  • DVD, MP3-CD and WMA-CD playback DVD, MP3-CD and WMA-CD playback DVD, MP3-CD and WMA-CD playback
    You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with DVD and MP3-CD/WMA-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music or be a Karaoke star. Home entertainment will never be the same again! See all benefits

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

      Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

      Dolby Digital, built-in dts decoder

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues. Further, a built-in DTS decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism.

      Incredible Surround™ for enhanced audio enjoyment

      Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2x10 watts RMS
        Sound Enhancement
        • Incredible Surround
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital
        • DTS

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 4" woofer
        • Piezo tweeter
        • Speaker grilles detachable

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD+RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • Picture CD
        DVD Region.
        4
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Zoom
        • Slow Motion
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • A-B Repeat

      • Audio Playback

        Cassette Deck Technology
        Logic
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • Electronic Speed Control
        • Full Auto Stop
        • Tape Counter
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        Top

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape
        Tape Recording Enhancement
        • CD Synchro Start Recording
        • Timer for recording from tuner
        • Automatic Recording Level

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        40
        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Line in
        Video Output - Analog
        • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
        • S-Video (on Hosiden)
        • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        Microphone
        Microphone socket
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Other connections
        • Active subwoofer Pre-out
        • Digital audio coaxial out
        • Line out
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna

      • Convenience

        Karaoke
        • Echo control
        • Key control
        • MIC volume
        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Tape alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight color
        Blue
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • Spanish

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • Component video cable (R/G/B)
        • Audio Cable
        • FM/MW Antenna
        Remote control
        45-key with 2xAA batteries

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        140  mm
        Set Height
        220  mm
        Set Depth
        263  mm
        Main speaker width
        130  mm
        Main Speaker height
        220  mm
        Main speaker depth
        215  mm
        Packaging Width
        453  mm
        Packaging Height
        310  mm
        Packaging Depth
        320  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        8.0  kg

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • Component video cable (R/G/B)
      • Audio Cable
      • FM/MW Antenna

