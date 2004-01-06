Home
Micro Hi-Fi System

MC-D370/30
    DVD Micro System with Dolby Digital and DTS. But don't be fooled by its diminutive size. Packing 2 x 25 watts RMS into its small frame, and equipped with Virtual Surround sound and full DVD, DVD+RW, VCD , MP3, CD and CDRW playback. See all benefits

    DVD Micro System with Dolby Digital and DTS. But don't be fooled by its diminutive size. Packing 2 x 25 watts RMS into its small frame, and equipped with Virtual Surround sound and full DVD, DVD+RW, VCD , MP3, CD and CDRW playback. See all benefits

    DVD, VCD and MP3-CD playback

    DVD Micro System with Dolby Digital and DTS. But don't be fooled by its diminutive size. Packing 2 x 25 watts RMS into its small frame, and equipped with Virtual Surround sound and full DVD, DVD+RW, VCD , MP3, CD and CDRW playback. See all benefits

    DVD Micro System with Dolby Digital and DTS. But don't be fooled by its diminutive size. Packing 2 x 25 watts RMS into its small frame, and equipped with Virtual Surround sound and full DVD, DVD+RW, VCD , MP3, CD and CDRW playback. See all benefits

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      50W RMS total output power

      This Philips speaker has 50W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Digital Sound Control for music and movies

      (Optimal, Classic, Jazz, Rock or Drama, Action, Sci-Fi Concert) Digital Sound Control (or DSC) offers different sound settings tailored for specific musical styles and movie environment.

      Treble and Bass Control for easy high and low tone settings

      Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to playback music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2x25 watts RMS 2x25 watts RMS
        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control
        • Treble and Bass Control
        • Virtual Surround Sound
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital
        • DTS

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 4" woofer
        • 1.75" Tweeter
        • Speaker grilles detachable

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD+RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • Picture CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Night mode
        • PBC
        • Repeat
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Screen Saver
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        DVD Region.
        4
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Top

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • 99-Track Programmable
        • Repeat one/album/all

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Station presets
        40
        RDS
        Station Name
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Line in
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Video Output - Analog
        • S-Video (on Hosiden)
        • SCART
        • Video (3.5mm jack) 1x
        Other connections
        • Active subwoofer Pre-out
        • Digital audio coaxial out
        • Line out
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        Sleep timer
        Child Protection
        Parental Control
        Display Type
        • On Screen (OSD)
        • White FTD
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt
        Indications
        DIM mode
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Spanish

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Audio Cable
        • Scart Cable
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • FM/MW Antenna
        Remote control
        45-key with 2xAA batteries

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        180  mm
        Set Height
        135  mm
        Set Depth
        300  mm
        Main speaker width
        180  mm
        Main Speaker height
        135  mm
        Main speaker depth
        208  mm
        Packaging Width
        500  mm
        Packaging Height
        276  mm
        Packaging Depth
        384  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        10  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Audio Cable
      • Scart Cable
      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • FM/MW Antenna

