Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Digital AV receiver system

LX700/21S
Overall rating / 5
  • Total immersion in movies and music Total immersion in movies and music Total immersion in movies and music
    -{discount-value}

    Digital AV receiver system

    LX700/21S
    Overall rating / 5

    Total immersion in movies and music

    Thinking of transforming your DVD player, Recorder or even your VCR into a complete Home Entertainment System? Just match them with this sleek and stylish digital receiver system and be fully immersed in your movies and music.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Digital AV receiver system

    Total immersion in movies and music

    Thinking of transforming your DVD player, Recorder or even your VCR into a complete Home Entertainment System? Just match them with this sleek and stylish digital receiver system and be fully immersed in your movies and music.

    Total immersion in movies and music

    Thinking of transforming your DVD player, Recorder or even your VCR into a complete Home Entertainment System? Just match them with this sleek and stylish digital receiver system and be fully immersed in your movies and music.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Digital AV receiver system

    Total immersion in movies and music

    Thinking of transforming your DVD player, Recorder or even your VCR into a complete Home Entertainment System? Just match them with this sleek and stylish digital receiver system and be fully immersed in your movies and music.

    Similar products

    See all Hi-Fi

      Total immersion in movies and music

      Neodymium Ribbon Tweeters for crystal clear sound

      Neodymium Ribbon Tweeters for crystal clear sound

      Enjoy unparalleled, natural and crystal-clear sound quality with Omni-directional Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter. Dipoles that radiate high frequency sounds in a full 360-degree pattern results in a very 'open' wide sound spectrum that delivers crisp clarity and high-pitched detail in the higher tones. This further enhances the surround experience in a multi-channel system and is especially noticed when listening to Super Audio CD sound where the clarity in music is excellent.

      DTS Digital Surround for multi-channel surround sound

      DTS Digital Surround for multi-channel surround sound

      DTS delivers superior surround sound with your DVD movies.

      wOOx loudspeaker technology for deep and powerful bass

      wOOx loudspeaker technology for deep and powerful bass

      wOOx technology creates a superior bass sound by capturing and enhancing low frequency bass for a dramatically enhanced bass and sound experience.

      Dolby Digital for movies or concerts in full surround sound

      Because Dolby Digital and DTS, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Dolby Pro Logic II for surround sound from stereo sources

      Dolby Pro Logic II is an advanced matrix decoder that derives five channels of surround sound, including two full-range surround channels, from any stereo source.

      Easy set-up to initialize your total home entertainment

      To guide you through the initial set-up of your system, Philips delivers a Quick Start Guide that uses an easy approach with clearly defined graphics and colors to guide you through the basic steps of connection and obtaining picture and sound. These basic steps are clearly described on one page in the packaging box, making setup quick and simple.

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.