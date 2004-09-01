Search terms
Total immersion in movies and music
Thinking of transforming your DVD player, Recorder or even your VCR into a complete Home Entertainment System? Just match them with this sleek and stylish digital receiver system and be fully immersed in your movies and music.
Enjoy unparalleled, natural and crystal-clear sound quality with Omni-directional Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter. Dipoles that radiate high frequency sounds in a full 360-degree pattern results in a very 'open' wide sound spectrum that delivers crisp clarity and high-pitched detail in the higher tones. This further enhances the surround experience in a multi-channel system and is especially noticed when listening to Super Audio CD sound where the clarity in music is excellent.
DTS delivers superior surround sound with your DVD movies.
wOOx technology creates a superior bass sound by capturing and enhancing low frequency bass for a dramatically enhanced bass and sound experience.
Because Dolby Digital and DTS, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
Dolby Pro Logic II is an advanced matrix decoder that derives five channels of surround sound, including two full-range surround channels, from any stereo source.
To guide you through the initial set-up of your system, Philips delivers a Quick Start Guide that uses an easy approach with clearly defined graphics and colors to guide you through the basic steps of connection and obtaining picture and sound. These basic steps are clearly described on one page in the packaging box, making setup quick and simple.