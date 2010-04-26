Home
5.1 Home theater

HTS5550/98
    Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play your favorite entertainment content on the innovative Philips 5000 series home theater system See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Obsessed with sound

    Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play your favorite entertainment content on the innovative Philips 5000 series home theater system See all benefits

      True cinematic experience with sound evenly spread

      • 3D Angled Speakers
      • HDMI 1080p
      3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

      3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

      3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.

      DoubleBASS technology for fuller and deeper bass

      DoubleBASS technology for fuller and deeper bass

      DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you a full, uncompromised listening experience.

      DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

      Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

      Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

      Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

      Wireless rear audio ready for fewer wires across your room

      Wireless rear audio ready for fewer wires across your room

      Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections. You could buy the Philips wireless rear speakers separately.

      1200W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      1200W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      Sleek high gloss finishing with unique touch controls

      Sleek high gloss finishing with unique touch controls

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Compatible accessories
        • RWSS5510 Wireless Rear Audio
        • STS1300 Floor stand
        Included accessories
        • Audio/Video cable
        • Batteries for remote control
        • FM antenna
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Stand Screw x 4
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps

      • Karaoke Playback

        Advance functions
        • Scoring
        • Voice Cancellation
        Standard functions
        • Echo level control
        • Mic volume control
        • Pitch control

      • Still Picture Playback

        Compression format
        • JPEG
        • JPEG HD
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow with music playback
        • Zoom

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • DivX Ultra
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • XviD
        • WMV SD
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Optical Playback Media

        Playable Discs
        • CD
        • CDDA
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD +R/+RW
        • DVD -R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • VCD

      • File Format

        Audio
        • mp3
        • wma
        Picture
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        Video
        • asf
        • avi
        • divx
        • mpeg
        • mpg
        • wmv

      • Connectivity

        Front / Side connections
        • Microphone In
        • MP3 Link
        • USB
        Rear Connections
        • AUX IN 1
        • AUX IN 2
        • Component Video output
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Digital coaxial in
        • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
        • FM Antenna Socket
        • HDMI 1.3 output
        • Wireless Rear Audio

      • Convenience

        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • One touch standby
        • Remote Control-Passthrough

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        435 x 58 x 358  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        3.56  kg
        Center Speaker (W x H x D)
        280 x 95 x 92  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        1.40  kg
        Centre Speaker cable length
        2  m
        Front Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
        260 x 1101 x 260  mm
        Front Speaker Weight
        3.77  kg
        Front Speaker cable length
        4  m
        Rear Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
        260 x 1101 x 260  mm
        Rear Speaker Weight
        3.77  kg
        Rear Speaker cable length
        10  m
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        196 x 395 x 342  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        5.25  kg
        Subwoofer cable length
        4  m
        Packaging (W x H x D)
        400 x 697 x 1200  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        33  kg

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        • 1 x Centre speaker
        • 4 x Tallboy speakers
        Center speaker drivers
        2 x 3" full range woofers
        Center speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        3  ohm
        Drivers per Tallboy speaker
        2 x 3" Full range woofers
        Tallboy speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Tallboy speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Passive
        Subwoofer driver
        1 x 6.5" woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        20-150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        3  ohm

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
        • Progressive scan
        • Video upscaling

      • Power

        Power consumption
        150  W
        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.9 W

      • Sound

        Equalizer settings
        • Action
        • Classic
        • Concert
        • Drama
        • Jazz
        • Rock
        • Sports
        Frequency response
        20-20k  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        > 65 dB
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dialog Enhancer
        • Dolby Digital Prologic II
        • DoubleBass
        • FullSound
        • Night Mode
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital 5.1
        • DTS 96/24
        • DTS Digital Surround
        • Stereo
        Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
        1200  W

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Number of Preset Channels
        40

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Audio/Video cable
      • Batteries for remote control
      • FM antenna
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • Stand Screw x 4
      • User Manual
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      

        

          

          

