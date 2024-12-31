Turn your Smartphone into a remote for Philips AV products

Created exclusively by Philips, the Philips MyRemote app lets you use your iPhone, iPod Touch or Android smartphones as a remote to control your Philips networked AV products. The app automatically recognizes your Philips Blu-ray player, home theater or Streamium audio system connected to your home Wi-Fi network, and gives you instant control from anywhere in your home. It allows you to switch between different Philips AV product and control each one independently.