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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTS3583/40

Powerful surround sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 600W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

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With Blu-ray 3D

Powerful surround sound

  • Smart TV

  • 3D Blu-ray

Optional dock for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

Optional dock for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

Attach this dock to your home theater system and you can enjoy your music, videos and pictures from your iPod devices and iPhone. Dock is sold as an optional accessory.

Optional WiFi accessory to wirelessly connect to internet

Turn your Smartphone into a remote for Philips AV products

Created exclusively by Philips, the Philips MyRemote app lets you use your iPhone, iPod Touch or Android smartphones as a remote to control your Philips networked AV products. The app automatically recognizes your Philips Blu-ray player, home theater or Streamium audio system connected to your home Wi-Fi network, and gives you instant control from anywhere in your home. It allows you to switch between different Philips AV product and control each one independently.

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