Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM589/30
  • USB PC Link for MP3 Streaming USB PC Link for MP3 Streaming USB PC Link for MP3 Streaming
    Want to remote control the MP3 music from your PC that's turned into a massive MP3 Jukebox? With USB PC Link, you can! Plus Gameport and MAX Sound that will greatly enhance your game and music pleasures via the FWM589's dynamic ampl See all benefits

      USB PC Link for MP3 Streaming

      • MP3
      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      Play 50 hours of MP3 music from CD

      Play 50 hours of MP3 music from CD

      USB PC link turns your PC into a massive MP3 music jukebox

      USB PC Link lets you playback your MP3 music through the powerful speakers of Philips sound systems instead of your PC speakers. By connecting a PC directly to your audio system with a USB cable, you can stream MP3 music directly to your sound system, transforming your PC into a 'massive MP3 music jukebox'. The control buttons on the sound system and remote control provide easy navigation and control of the MP3 music stored in the MusicMatch Playlist. You can also view song title information as well as elapsed play time on the sound system's display.

      Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

      Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2 x 200W RMS
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • MAX Sound
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Digital Sound Control
        • Virtual Ambience Control
        • Game Sound
        • MIX-IT

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 3 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 6.5" woofer
        • 2.5" ferro fluid tweeter
        • 1" polydome piezo
        • Speaker grilles detachable

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Loader Type
        Disc Tray Changer
        Number of Discs
        5
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Repeat/one/disk/program
        • 99-Track Programmable
        PC Link playback mode
        • By-pack Musicmatch software
        • USB connection

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Tuner Enhancements
        • Auto Store
        • Easy Set (Plug & Play)
        Station presets
        40

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Line in, Gameport
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Other connections
        • Composite video (CVBS) out
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna
        PC Link
        USB 2.0

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • Wake to favourite track
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        FTD
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt
        Indications
        DIM mode

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        32-key with 2xAA Batteries
        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna

      • Software

        USB PC Link driver
        Yes

      • System Requirements

        CD-ROM drive
        Yes
        USB
        Free USB port

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        265  mm
        Set Height
        322  mm
        Set Depth
        396  mm
        Main speaker width
        345  mm
        Main Speaker height
        322  mm
        Main speaker depth
        240  mm
        Packaging Width
        544  mm
        Packaging Height
        726  mm
        Packaging Depth
        398  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        21  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 1 W

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • FM/MW Antenna

