Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- FM/MW Antenna
Search terms
MP3 Playback with MAX Sound
For those who value technology that enhances experiences, FWM570 has it all. Immerse yourself in the power of Max Sound and fully appreciate your favorite MP3 music in dynamic and rich sound. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
MP3 Playback with MAX Sound
For those who value technology that enhances experiences, FWM570 has it all. Immerse yourself in the power of Max Sound and fully appreciate your favorite MP3 music in dynamic and rich sound. See all benefits
MP3 Playback with MAX Sound
For those who value technology that enhances experiences, FWM570 has it all. Immerse yourself in the power of Max Sound and fully appreciate your favorite MP3 music in dynamic and rich sound. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
MP3 Playback with MAX Sound
For those who value technology that enhances experiences, FWM570 has it all. Immerse yourself in the power of Max Sound and fully appreciate your favorite MP3 music in dynamic and rich sound. See all benefits
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
With a three-disc changer for music playback, you can choose between three different CDs inside the device at any one time. This convenient feature allows you to savor a variety of music while saving you precious time from changing CDs frequently.
Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Audio Playback
Audio Recording
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Dimensions
Power