Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM570/30
  MP3 Playback with MAX Sound
    MP3 Playback with MAX Sound

    For those who value technology that enhances experiences, FWM570 has it all. Immerse yourself in the power of Max Sound and fully appreciate your favorite MP3 music in dynamic and rich sound. See all benefits

      MP3 Playback with MAX Sound

      • MP3
      30 hours of MP3-CD music playback

      30 hours of MP3-CD music playback

      MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

      3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

      With a three-disc changer for music playback, you can choose between three different CDs inside the device at any one time. This convenient feature allows you to savor a variety of music while saving you precious time from changing CDs frequently.

      Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

      Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2 x 110W RMS
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • MAX Sound
        • Digital Sound Control
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Virtual Ambience Control
        • Game Sound
        • MIX-IT

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 3 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 6.5" woofer
        • 2" tweeter
        • Piezo
        • Speaker grilles detachable

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Loader Type
        3 CD Carousel
        Number of Discs
        3
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Change 2 discs while playing 1
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Repeat/one/disk/program
        • 99-Track Programmable
        Cassette Deck Technology
        Logic
        Number of decks
        2
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • Full Auto Stop
        • Autoreverse
        • Electronic Speed Control

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape
        Tape Recording Enhancement
        • CD Synchro Start Recording
        • Automatic Recording Level

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Tuner Enhancements
        • Auto Store
        • Easy Set (Plug & Play)
        Station presets
        40

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Line in, Gameport
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Other connections
        • Composite video (CVBS) out
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • Wake to favourite track
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        FTD
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt
        Indications
        • DIM mode
        • album name
        • album number
        • artis name
        • Cd functions
        • date
        • file name
        • time
        • track

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        32-key with 2xAA Batteries
        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        265  mm
        Set Height
        322  mm
        Set Depth
        384  mm
        Main speaker width
        242  mm
        Main Speaker height
        310  mm
        Main speaker depth
        245  mm
        Packaging Width
        510  mm
        Packaging Height
        412  mm
        Packaging Depth
        624  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        20.5  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 1 W

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • FM/MW Antenna

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

