Mini Hi-Fi System

FW-D596/30
    DVD and MP3-CD Playback

    DVD and MP3-CD Playback

      DVD and MP3-CD Playback

      DTS Digital Surround for multi-channel surround sound

      DTS Digital Surround for multi-channel surround sound

      DTS delivers superior surround sound with your DVD movies.

      30 hours of MP3-CD music playback

      30 hours of MP3-CD music playback

      MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      Dolby Pro Logic II for surround sound from stereo sources

      Dolby Pro Logic II is an advanced matrix decoder that derives five channels of surround sound, including two full-range surround channels, from any stereo source.

      Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

      Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

      Virtual Ambience Control provides simulated sound settings

      Virtual Ambience Control (VAC) creates a virtual sound environment which digitally mimics the acoustic characteristic of special rooms or environments such as concert halls, the cinema, arcades, discos, etc. By realistically recreating the sound ambience of these different settings, VAC will dramatically enhance your enjoyment of your favorite music.

      Virtual Environment Control allows simulated sound settings

      Virtual Environment Control (VEC) creates a virtual sound environment in which the listener can experience music as it would sound in various simulated sound settings. VEC sound settings digitally mimic the acoustical effects that are characteristic of special rooms and environments such as Hall, Cinema, and Concert. By recreating the sound ambience of different environments and settings, VEC dramatically enhances enjoyment of your favorite music.

      Technical Specifications

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD+RW
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD
        Loader Type
        Motorised
        Number of Discs
        3
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        • Angle

      • Sound

        Output Power
        3300W PMPO
        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control
        • MAX Sound
        • Virtual Ambience Control

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 3 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 5.25" woofer
        • 2" tweeter
        • Piezo
        • Speaker grilles detachable

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • 99-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/disk/program
        Cassette Deck Technology
        Logic
        Number of decks
        2
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • Automatic Stop
        • Electronic Speed Control

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape
        Tape Recording Enhancement
        • Automatic Recording Level
        • CD Synchro Start Recording

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Tuner Enhancements
        • Auto Store
        • Easy Set (Plug & Play)
        Station presets
        40

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Line in
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Microphone
        Microphone socket
        Other connections
        • Composite video (CVBS) out
        • DIN prepared for 5.1. upgrade
        • S-Video out
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna
        • Digital output (cinch)
        Video Output - Analog
        Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        FTD
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt
        Karaoke
        • Echo control
        • Key control
        • MIC volume

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Component video cable (R/G/B)
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Video Cable
        Remote control
        45-key with 2xAA batteries

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        265  mm
        Set Height
        310  mm
        Set Depth
        390  mm
        Main speaker width
        210  mm
        Main Speaker height
        315  mm
        Main speaker depth
        235  mm
        Surround Speaker Width
        130  mm
        Surround Speaker Height
        240  mm
        Surround Speaker Depth
        156  mm
        Subwoofer Width
        200  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        310  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        350  mm
        Packaging Width
        620  mm
        Packaging Height
        410  mm
        Packaging Depth
        474  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        13 kg  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Component video cable (R/G/B)
      • FM/MW Antenna
      • Video Cable

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

