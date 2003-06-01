Home
Mini Audio System

FW-C577/30
Overall rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

      with Gameport & USB PC Link

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      Gameport enables a truly realistic gaming experience

      Gameport is an easy connection solution that links your game console directly to your audio system for enhanced gaming sound quality. Game Sound Mode offers 3 exciting sound settings - Speed mode gets the adrenaline going in high-speed driving and flying games while Punch mode adds power to the punch in hand-to-hand combat games. Finally Blast mode lets you experience the full explosive effects of battle games. A Game Mix function, MIX-IT, available on Mini Hi-Fi Systems, allows game sounds to be mixed with a favorite CD track, radio station or external audio player.

      USB PC link turns your PC into a massive MP3 music jukebox

      USB PC Link lets you playback your MP3 music through the powerful speakers of Philips sound systems instead of your PC speakers. By connecting a PC directly to your audio system with a USB cable, you can stream MP3 music directly to your sound system, transforming your PC into a 'massive MP3 music jukebox'. The control buttons on the sound system and remote control provide easy navigation and control of the MP3 music stored in the MusicMatch Playlist. You can also view song title information as well as elapsed play time on the sound system's display.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2x165W RMS
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • MAX Sound
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Digital Sound Control
        • Virtual Ambience Control
        • MIX-IT
        • Game Sound

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 3 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 6.5" woofer
        • 2" tweeter
        • 1" polydome piezo
        • Speaker grilles detachable

      • Audio Playback

        Loader Type
        Disc Tray Changer
        Number of Discs
        5
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • 40-Track Programmable
        PC Link playback mode
        • By-pack Musicmatch software
        • USB connection

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Tuner Enhancements
        • Auto Store
        • Easy Set (Plug & Play)
        Station presets
        40

      • Connectivity

        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Other connections
        • Composite video (CVBS) out
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna
        PC Link
        USB 2.0
        Aux in
        Line in, Gameport

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        FTD
        Indications
        DIM mode

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna
        Remote control
        32-key with 2xAA Batteries
        USB cable
        3-meter
        CD-ROM
        installation disc

      • Software

        USB PC Link driver
        Yes

      • System Requirements

        CD-ROM drive
        Yes
        USB
        Free USB port
        PC OS
        Windows 98SE/ ME/ 2000/ XP

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        265 mm  mm
        Set Height
        322 mm  mm
        Set Depth
        390 mm  mm
        Main speaker width
        348 mm  mm
        Main Speaker height
        322 mm  mm
        Main speaker depth
        245 mm  mm
        Packaging Width
        532 mm  mm
        Packaging Height
        726 mm  mm
        Packaging Depth
        411 mm  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        21 kg  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • FM/MW Antenna

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

