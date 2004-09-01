Home
Mini Audio System

FW-C330/30
  Rich Sound Experience
    Mini Audio System

    FW-C330/30
    Rich Sound Experience

    Mini Audio System

    Rich Sound Experience

    Rich Sound Experience

    Mini Audio System

    Rich Sound Experience

      Rich Sound Experience

      3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

      3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

      With a three-disc changer for music playback, you can choose between three different CDs inside the device at any one time. This convenient feature allows you to savor a variety of music while saving you precious time from changing CDs frequently.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

      2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2x20W RMS
        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control
        • Dynamic Bass Boost 3 steps

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 5.25" woofer
        • Piezo tweeter

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Loader Type
        3 CD Carousel
        Number of Discs
        3
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        • 40-Track Programmable
        Cassette Deck Technology
        Logic
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • Autoreverse
        • Electronic Speed Control
        • Full Auto Stop
        • Tape Counter

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape
        Tape Recording Enhancement
        • Automatic Recording Level
        • CD Synchro Start Recording
        • Timer for recording from tuner

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Tuner Enhancements
        • Auto Store
        • Easy Set (Plug & Play)
        Station presets
        40

      • Connectivity

        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Other connections
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna
        Aux in
        Line in

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        FTD

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna
        Remote control
        19-key

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        265  mm
        Set Height
        310  mm
        Set Depth
        365  mm
        Main speaker width
        210  mm
        Main Speaker height
        310  mm
        Main speaker depth
        235  mm
        Packaging Width
        619  mm
        Packaging Height
        410  mm
        Packaging Depth
        474  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        11.6  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • FM/MW Antenna

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

