Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Pocket Memo

Digital Voice Recorder

DPM8000/00
Overall rating / 5
  • Superior recording Superior recording Superior recording
    -{discount-value}

    Pocket Memo Digital Voice Recorder

    DPM8000/00
    Overall rating / 5

    Superior recording

    The Pocket Memo digital voice recorder takes dictation to a new level. Breakthrough 3D Mic technology delivers best audio quality in any recording situation. See all benefits

    Pocket Memo Digital Voice Recorder

    Superior recording

    The Pocket Memo digital voice recorder takes dictation to a new level. Breakthrough 3D Mic technology delivers best audio quality in any recording situation. See all benefits

    Superior recording

    The Pocket Memo digital voice recorder takes dictation to a new level. Breakthrough 3D Mic technology delivers best audio quality in any recording situation. See all benefits

    Pocket Memo Digital Voice Recorder

    Superior recording

    The Pocket Memo digital voice recorder takes dictation to a new level. Breakthrough 3D Mic technology delivers best audio quality in any recording situation. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all voice-recorder

      Superior recording

      with 3D Mic technology

      • Slide-switch operation

      3D Mic system for best audio quality

      The breakthrough 3D Mic technology uses the built-in microphones to always deliver best recording results: an omnidirectional microphone offering 360 degree sound pick-up, ideal for the recording of multiple sound sources such as meetings, and a unidirectional microphone optimized for voice recording and accurate speechrecognition results.

      Classic mode for clear and easy-to-use operation

      Many users still love their analog devices for their simplicity and userfriendliness. The optional classic mode gives the user the look and feel of working with an analog device while retaining the advantages of digital technology and keep focused on the essentials.

      Docking station for fast battery charging

      The stable and superior docking station provides speedy charging and automatic transfer of your recording to your computer. With an optional foot control connected, the docking station enables hands-free recording and transcription even without a computer.

      Light and motion sensors for extended battery life

      The high-capacity Li-ion battery can be easily charged through a standard micro USB jack. The integrated light and motion sensors guarantee extended battery life. The smart technology adjusts the brightness of the display and switches automatically into stand-by mode when the device is idle, ensuring that your recorder will always be ready to work when you are.

      File encryption and device PIN lock for high data security

      Recordings can be encrypted in real time using the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES or Rijndael Algorithm) with a key length of 256 bits. AES provides a very high degree of security and has been approved in the USA for the most highly classified government information. The device itself can be assigned a PIN code to protect against unauthorized use or file playback.

      Integrated barcode scanner for streamlined documentation

      The integrated barcode scanner enables you to link client or patient data to a recording by simply scanning over a barcode, even from a display. This ensures reliable assignment of client or patient IDs and speeds up your workflow.

      Large color display for easy operation

      The large full-color display offers sharp images, making it easier to see everything at first glance. The clear user interface is optimized for easy, intuitive operation.

      Built-in motion sensor for automatic microphone selection

      The built-in motion sensor senses when the device is placed on the desk or held in the hand and selects the microphone accordingly to suit the recording situation. The motion sensor switches automatically into standby mode when the device is idle. Once the Pocket Memo is picked up again, it’s ready to record within seconds.

      Remote management support for deployment and maintenance

      The Philips SpeechExec Remote Device Manager software allows IT administrators to centrally manage, configure and update dictation hardware from Philips, saving valuable time and resources. Managing device settings for individuals, groups and teams or the whole organization is easily done remotely.

      Robust stainless steel casing for extra durability

      The asymmetrical and ergonomic shape fits perfectly into your hand. Its slim and lightweight design maximizes comfort, even when working over longer periods of time. The brushed stainless steel creates a robust and highly durable protective shell around the device.

      SpeechExec workflow software for efficient data management

      The SpeechExec Pro software organizes the workflow of dictation files and resulting documents between author and transcriptionist, and allows you to monitor the status of your work.

      Ergonomic slide switch for efficient single-handed operation

      The quick-response and ergonomic slide switch is designed for singlehanded operation of all recording and playback functions, allowing easy and quick file editing (insert, overwrite, append). It operates with a light sensor signal, making it wear-free and durable.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Docking connector
        yes
        Memory card slot
        yes
        Microphone
        3.5 mm
        USB
        micro USB 2.0

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size
        2.4 inches / 6.1 cm
        Resolution
        320 × 240 pixels

      • Storage Media

        Mass storage class compliant
        Yes
        Data transfer speed
        6.75 MB/s read, 5.0 MB/s write
        Exchangeable memory card
        yes
        Memory Card Types
        • Micro SD
        • Secure Digital (SD)
        • Secure Digital (SDHC)

      • Audio Recording

        Bit rate
        13.7 kbit/s - 705 kbit/s
        Recording Time
        up to 700 hours (SP)
        Built-in microphones
        One directional , one 360°
        Edit modes
        insert, overwrite, append
        Recording format
        DSS/DSS Pro, MP3, PCM
        Recording modes
        DSS QP, DSS SP, MP3, PCM
        Sample rate (kHz)
        44.1 (MP3) - 12 (DSS SP)

      • Speaker

        Speaker Type
        built-in dynamic speaker

      • Power

        Battery lifetime
        up to 23 hours of recording
        Battery Capacity
        1000mAh
        Battery type
        Philips rechargeable Li-ion
        Charging time
        3  hr
        Standby time
        more than 200 days

      • System Requirements

        Operating System
        Windows 8/7/Vista, Mac OS
        Processor
        Intel Pentium 4, 1.0 GHz
        RAM memory
        1 GB (2 GB recommended)
        Hard disk space
        100 MB for SpeechExec
        DVD-ROM drive
        Yes
        USB
        Free USB port
        Video card
        DirectX-compliant

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        53 × 123 × 15 mm
        Product weight (g)
        117 g (including battery)

      • Available accessories

        Foot pedal
        LFH2210
        Meeting microphone
        LFH9172
        Rechargeable Li-ion battery
        ACC8100
        SDHC memory card
        LFH9004
        SDK for dictation hardware
        LFH7475
        SpeechExec RDM
        LFH7470
        Telephone pickup microphone
        LFH9162
        WLAN adapter
        ACC8160

      • Barcode scanner (DPM8500)

        Compatible bar codes
        UPC–A, UPC–E, EAN–8, etc
        Scan engine
        CCD-based, single line

      • Display

        Type
        Color TFT

      • Green specifications

        Compliant to 2002/95/EC (RoHS)
        yes
        Lead-free soldered product
        yes

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature
        5° – 45° C/41° – 113° F

      • Package contents

        Docking station
        yes
        DVD containing software
        yes
        Memory card
        yes
        Pocket memo
        yes
        Rechargeable battery
        yes
        USB cable
        yes
        User manual
        yes

      • Security

        Device lock with pincode
        yes
        Encryption standard
        Advanced Encryption Standard
        Number of supported user IDs
        40
        Real time file encryption
        yes

      • Sound

        Acoustic frequency response
        300 – 7500 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        28 mm
        Speaker output power
        200 mW
        Speaker type
        Built-in dynamic speaker

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.