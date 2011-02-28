Search terms

Power station

DLP2280/10
    Power station

    DLP2280/10

    Versatile charger & backup battery

    This battery pack delivers hours and hours of talk and video time. An extra USB port lets you charge two devices at once. Smart features include a hidden power status light and a folding plug for easy storage and travel. See all benefits

    This battery pack delivers hours and hours of talk and video time. An extra USB port lets you charge two devices at once. Smart features include a hidden power status light and a folding plug for easy storage and travel. See all benefits

    This battery pack delivers hours and hours of talk and video time. An extra USB port lets you charge two devices at once. Smart features include a hidden power status light and a folding plug for easy storage and travel. See all benefits

    This battery pack delivers hours and hours of talk and video time. An extra USB port lets you charge two devices at once. Smart features include a hidden power status light and a folding plug for easy storage and travel. See all benefits

      charge 2 devices at home & on the go

      • Max
      • for iPad, iPhone & iPod
      Fold and go plug for compact storage

      Fold and go plug for compact storage

      With this wall charger, you can easily fold up the prongs of the plug for compact storage and convenient travel.

      Hidden power-indicator light to confirm status at a glance

      Discreet and energy conscious, the hidden LED light appears with the push of a button to let you know the power status of your battery pack at a glance.

      Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

      Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

      Dual charging: Charge two devices at the same time

      Turn one outlet into a dual-charging station! This charger has two power outlets so you can connect two of your favorite devices using their USB cables.

      Power for games, movies, surfing, music & more

      Don't let the action stop! The batteries provide the power boost you need to keep on gaming, surfing, watching movies, listening to music and more.

      Works with USB-based devices

      The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

      Up to 2 more hours of talk or video time

      Delivers up to 2 more hours of talk or video time

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPad
        • iPod
        • iPhone

      • Power

        Output
        2.1A
        Power input
        100-240V ~ 0.2A (max)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Width
        13  cm
        Depth
        8.4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.3  kg
        Nett weight
        0.2  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 59473 2

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        36
        Length
        52.8  cm
        Width
        43  cm
        Height
        38.8  cm
        Gross weight
        15.3  kg
        Nett weight
        7.2  kg
        Tare weight
        8.1  kg
        GTIN
        2 87 12581 59473 6

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Length
        51.8  cm
        Width
        14  cm
        Height
        18.7  cm
        Gross weight
        2.2  kg
        Nett weight
        1.2  kg
        Tare weight
        1  kg
        GTIN
        2 87 12581 59473 6

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

