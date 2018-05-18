Be hair free for at least 3 months*
Philips Lumea Advanced works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on the body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.
Objective studies show at least 85% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments**. The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks, after which you should already be able to see the desired results. To maintain your results, simply touch up every 4 weeks. After just 8 touch up treatments you can be hair-free for at least 3 months*. To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery at the top of this page.
Philips Lumea Advanced works effectively, easily and safely on a wide variety of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black colored hairs and on skin tones from very white to mid brown. As with other IPL based treatments, Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white / grey, light blonde or red hair and is not suitable for very dark skin. This is due to the high contrast required between the pigment in hair color and pigment in the skin tone.
The integrated skin tone sensor measures the treated skin complexion at the beginning of each session and occasionally during the session. If it detects a skin tone that is too dark for this product it will automatically stop emitting pulses.
Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin and sideburns) and body parts including legs, underarm, bikini area, stomach and arms.
Big treatment window for fast application on large areas like legs.
With the additional integrated light filter, it can be used for safe treatment of facial hair on the upper lip, chin, cheeks and other sensitive areas.
Bikini area attachment for effective treatment of bikini hair. Hair in this area tends to be typically stronger and thicker than leg hair.
The Lumea App is free to download and offers a unique and personalized IPL experience – just for you. It is your very own personal coach to ensure you are getting the most out of your Lumea and using it in the correct way to achieve long-lasting results. The App helps you create your personalized treatment schedule per body area, with tips and advice during each treatment. All you need to do is check the app regularly to make sure you are up to date with any notifications or reminders.
The on-the-go trimmer from Philips is a descrete beauty tool that makes it quick and easy to remove even the finest facial hairs.
Safety and adjustable settings
Application mode
Power
Application areas
Items included
Pen trimmer
Service
Application time
Attachments
Power