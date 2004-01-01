3000 Series BHD350/10 Hair Dryer
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
3000 Series BHD350/10 Hair Dryer
ThermoProtect attachment
The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 15°C while still drying your hair quickly.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.