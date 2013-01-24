Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

LCD monitor

BDL4681XU/00
Overall rating / 5
  • Impress and capture your audience Impress and capture your audience Impress and capture your audience
    -{discount-value}

    LCD monitor

    BDL4681XU/00
    Overall rating / 5

    Impress and capture your audience

    Deliver your message with a stylish seamless video wall. Whether used in a 5 x 5 square matrix or in a 1 x 3 portrait set up, your audience will be astonished. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    LCD monitor

    Impress and capture your audience

    Deliver your message with a stylish seamless video wall. Whether used in a 5 x 5 square matrix or in a 1 x 3 portrait set up, your audience will be astonished. See all benefits

    Impress and capture your audience

    Deliver your message with a stylish seamless video wall. Whether used in a 5 x 5 square matrix or in a 1 x 3 portrait set up, your audience will be astonished. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    LCD monitor

    Impress and capture your audience

    Deliver your message with a stylish seamless video wall. Whether used in a 5 x 5 square matrix or in a 1 x 3 portrait set up, your audience will be astonished. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all unmapped

      Impress and capture your audience

      with an ultra slim bezel display

      • 117 cm (46")
      • multimedia
      • HD Ready
      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Wide format WXGA 1366 x 768 resolution for sharper display

      The wide format of XGA resolution LCD panel is capable of displaying 1366 x 768 pixels; WXGA allows monitors to be non-interlaced to ensure a better display performance and accurate color display effect.

      Slim bezel design for a stylish look

      A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in just about any environment. Furthermore this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

      Advanced in factory color calibration

      Whether installing a video wall in a 3x3, 2x4 or 5x5 set up, you want the color performance of each image to be consistent in each display used. Therefore each display is specially calibrated in the factory to meet the highest standard of advanced video walls.

      Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

      Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

      Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

      The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

      Temperature sensor measures the health condition

      This public dispay contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. In case the internal temperature surpasses the preset threshold, automatically two internal fans will be activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.

      Advanced anti image sticking function

      Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

      High brightness for clearer images

      Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 700 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.

      Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

      The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        117  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        46  inch
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768p
        Optimum resolution
        1360 x 768 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        700  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.7455 x 0.7455
        Display colors
        16.7 Million colors
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • DVI-D x1
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
        AV input
        • HDMI x1
        • Component (BNC) x1
        • Composite (RCA) x1
        • Composite (BNC) x1
        • S-video x1
        • Audio (L/R) x2
        AV output
        • Composite (BNC) x1
        • Audio (L/R) x1
        Other connections
        External loudspeaker connector

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Tiled Matrix
        5 x 5
        Picture in picture
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel shift, Low bright
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • VGA
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Ease of installation
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        • Ambient light sensor
        • Smart Power
        Safety control functions
        • Heat Control
        • Temperature Sensor
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Packaging
        Reusable box
        Network controllable
        RS232

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        B/R 2.4mm - 0.09 inch, T/L 4.3mm - 0.16 inch
        Smart Insert mount
        200 x 280 x 55 mm
        Smart insert in inch (WxHxD)
        7.9 x 11.0 x 2.17 inch
        Set Width
        1026  mm
        Set Height
        578  mm
        Set Depth
        133  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        40.4  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        22.8  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        5.2  inch
        Product weight
        27.5  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        60.6  lb
        VESA Mount
        400x200mm (Set), 100x100mm (Smart insert)

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        5 - 90  %
        MTBF
        50.000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Mains power
        90-264 VAC, 50/60 Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        Typ. 212W
        Standby power consumption
        < 1W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 12 W (8 ohm)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Optional accessories
        • Fixed wall mount
        • Flexible wall mount
        • Ceiling mount

      • Miscellaneous

        Bezel
        metallic anthracite
        Warranty
        Europe/North America: 3 years
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • UL/cUL

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
      • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
      • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.