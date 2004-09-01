Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- Audio/Video cable
- CD-ROM with software + manual
- USB cable
- User Manual
- Warranty certificate
Total connectivity
Top of the line CD/MP3 soundmachine and digital tuner featuring Woox sound technology. Has unique PC Link for high quality playback of MP3-files on your PC's harddisk. See all benefits
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
USB PC Link lets you playback your MP3 music through the powerful speakers of Philips sound systems instead of your PC speakers. By connecting a PC directly to your audio system with a USB cable, you can stream MP3 music directly to your sound system, transforming your PC into a 'massive MP3 music jukebox'. The control buttons on the sound system and remote control provide easy navigation and control of the MP3 music stored in the MusicMatch Playlist. You can also view song title information as well as elapsed play time on the sound system's display.
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
Gameport is an easy connection solution that links your game console directly to your audio system for enhanced gaming sound quality. Game Sound Mode offers 3 exciting sound settings - Speed mode gets the adrenaline going in high-speed driving and flying games while Punch mode adds power to the punch in hand-to-hand combat games. Finally Blast mode lets you experience the full explosive effects of battle games. A Game Mix function, MIX-IT, available on Mini Hi-Fi Systems, allows game sounds to be mixed with a favorite CD track, radio station or external audio player.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Audio Playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Dimensions
Power