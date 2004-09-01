Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

CD Soundmachine

AZ1310/10
Overall rating / 5
  • Digital tuning with presets Digital tuning with presets Digital tuning with presets
    -{discount-value}

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ1310/10
    Overall rating / 5

    Digital tuning with presets

    All-in-one CD-player with tape deck and digital tuner with 30 preset stations. Plays all CDs including self-recorded and is programmable for 20 track replay.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    CD Soundmachine

    Digital tuning with presets

    All-in-one CD-player with tape deck and digital tuner with 30 preset stations. Plays all CDs including self-recorded and is programmable for 20 track replay.

    Digital tuning with presets

    All-in-one CD-player with tape deck and digital tuner with 30 preset stations. Plays all CDs including self-recorded and is programmable for 20 track replay.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    CD Soundmachine

    Digital tuning with presets

    All-in-one CD-player with tape deck and digital tuner with 30 preset stations. Plays all CDs including self-recorded and is programmable for 20 track replay.

    Similar products

    See all Boombox

      Digital tuning with presets

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

      Autostop cassette deck

      Autostop cassette deck

      Autostore Programming for one-touch radio tuning

      Autostore Programming is a convenient feature that allows you to tune in to your favorite stations and set station presets by simply pressing a button. Autostore Programming does away with the hassle of manual radio station tuning and setting of presets. A built-in electrical circuit automatically scans local radio station frequencies, locks on to the strongest radio station signals, and assigns them to specific presets.

      Compatible with CD-Recordable and CD-ReWritable

      CD-Rewritable Compatible means that your audio set can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players. The laser pick-up and CD decoder circuitry of CD-RW compatible players are specially designed to read the special audio CD-RW phase-change recording layer, ensuring you can always play your home-recorded discs on your audio CD system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Loudspeaker Enhancement
        Piezo
        Loudspeaker types
        2-way Bass Reflex Speaker
        Output power (RMS)
        2X1.2W
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Speaker diameter
        4"
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2
        Finishing
        Metal
        Loudspeaker types
        Loudspeakers

      • Audio Playback

        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • Fast Wind/Rewind
        • Full Auto Stop
        • Pause key
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        Top
        Number of decks
        1
        Programmable Tracks
        15

      • Audio Recording

        Tape Recording Enhancement
        CD Synchro Start Recording

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        • AM Antenna
        • FM Antenna
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Convenience

        Display Digits
        6

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        210  mm
        Packaging Height
        275  mm
        Packaging Width
        470  mm
        Product depth
        169  mm
        Product height
        243  mm
        Product width
        400  mm
        Weight
        2.9  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        3.7  kg

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR14
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Mains power
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        6

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.