Portable Radio

AE5250/79
  • Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere
    Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

    Tune in to Philips portable radio with DAB+ reception for clear sound. Its classic desktop design as well as DAB+ and DAB FM preset stations with quick scan DAB+ radio make this the ideal radio companion. See all benefits

      Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

      • DAB+/FM, Digital tuning
      • 20 one touch presets
      • Headphone jack
      • Battery or AC operated
      DAB for clear and crackle-free radio experience

      Quick scan of DAB stations for extra convenience

      DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

      Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

      Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

      Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

      Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        DAB
        • info display
        • smart scan
        • menu
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • DAB (Band III)
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner enhancement
        auto digital tuning

      • Sound

        Volume control
        up/down
        Output power
        300 mW RMS

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        1

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)

      • Convenience

        Display type
        LCD display
        Backlight color
        white

      • Power

        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6
        Battery type
        AA size (LR6)
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        AC-DC adapter
        Others
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        317 x 90 x 133 mm
        Product weight
        0.884  kg

