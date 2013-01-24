Home
    Sparkle up your life!

    Treat yourself with refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $199.99

      Sparkle up your life!

      • BPA-free PET bottle
      • No electricity required

      Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing

      Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing easily fits your kitchen or home styles.

      Safety guaranteed with the built-in safety relief valve

      When the machine is operating, the safety relief valve releases the pressure inside the bottle automatically. The buzzing sound also indicates the sparkling water is ready to be enjoyed.

      BPA-free material

      BPA-free material.

      3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home

      3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home: fill, twist and press!

      Customize your drinks by controlling carbonation level

      Customize the carbonation levels based on your personal preference. Simply repeat the carbonation process to have more tongue tingling bubbles!

      Carbonate sparkling water anytime, anywhere

      The soda maker requires no electricity to operate, so you can get fresh sparkling water anytime and anywhere. All you need to do is to press the button and then enjoy.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Color
        Bright white
        Control
        Mechanical button
        Electricity
        No electricity required
        Houseing materials
        Plastics
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        239.5*124.5*423.5  mm

      • Bottle specifications

        Bottle connection
        Twist
        Bottle material
        BPA-free PET
        Bottle capacity
        1L

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

