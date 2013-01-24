Search terms
Sparkle up your life!
Treat yourself with refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing easily fits your kitchen or home styles.
When the machine is operating, the safety relief valve releases the pressure inside the bottle automatically. The buzzing sound also indicates the sparkling water is ready to be enjoyed.
BPA-free material.
3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home: fill, twist and press!
Customize the carbonation levels based on your personal preference. Simply repeat the carbonation process to have more tongue tingling bubbles!
The soda maker requires no electricity to operate, so you can get fresh sparkling water anytime and anywhere. All you need to do is to press the button and then enjoy.
