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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

MinicellsBattery

8LR932P5B/59

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Alkaline batteries.

See all benefits

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

  • 5 units

  • Alkaline

Reliable for long term performance

In manufacturing excellent technology is being used to guarantee a reliable and long term performance.

Perfect for remote controls for cars, keyless entry systems

Perfect for remote controls for cars, keyless entry systems, photo equipment and other electronic devices

Use logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose battery

Use logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose battery

To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 305.2 kB
  • 24 August 2026

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Disclaimers

  1. To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.