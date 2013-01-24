Home
D-Line Display

86BDL4150D/00
    D-Line Display

    86BDL4150D/00
    Make it stand out with a fast D-Line professional 4K UHD display. Philips’ superb picture quality ensures true colours and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen. See all benefits

      Smart, fast 24/7 display.

      • 86"
      • Powered by Android
      • 500cd/m²
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

      QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

      Turn a single Philips Professional Display into a bezel-free 2x2 videowall. By connecting four independent sources, you can effortlessly play multiple channels at once. Simply tell the display which zone should play which content. Ideal for situations like broadcast control rooms, where feeds from multiple cameras need to be clearly visible.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

      Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

      Android 7. Dedicated Android processor

      Control your Philips professional display via an internet connection. The integrated Android OS (SoC) lets you install web and native Android apps directly to the display. A built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch apps and content based on time of day, or user.

      CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

      Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

      Integrated mPCIe slot for optional 4G/LTE module

      Easily connect 4G/LTE modules to your Philips professional display. The integrated mPCIe slot enables your display to communicate with other devices that share the same wireless connectivity. Invaluable if you're installing displays in locations such as banks or government buildings, where you cannot get onto the local network.

      Proof of Play for Android content. Know what's playing

      Be sure your Android-powered Philips Professional Display is showing the right content-even when you're not there. When playing content via the embedded media player, you can set up your display to take automatic screenshots at regular intervals. Screenshots are stored on the display's internal memory, and you can choose to receive them via email.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        85.6  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        217.4  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @60HZ
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Progressive scan
        Operating system
        Android 7.1.2

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DVI-D
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
        Video output
        DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        • SPDIF
        • 3.5mm jack
        • External speaker connection
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
        • USB 2.0
        • USB 3.0
        • mPCIe
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50Hz
        • 576p, 25, 50Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60Hz
        • 480p, 30, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1927.9  mm
        Set Height
        1098.9  mm
        Set Depth
        76.4  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        75.90  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        43.26  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3  inch
        Bezel width
        15.2 (T/L/R/B)
        Product weight (lb)
        140.65  lb
        Product weight
        63.8  kg
        VESA Mount
        600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 200 mm

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • IR Loopthrough
        • DisplayPort
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Picture in picture
        PIP

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        262W +/- 10%  W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 %~ 80%(operation),10%-90%(storage)  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • SD card cover

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • FLV
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WEBM
        • WMV

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS
        • GOST
        • BSMI
        • CB
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        • Dual-Core Cortex-A72 @2GHz
        • Quad-Core Cortex-A53 @ 1.5GHz
        GPU
        ARM Mali-T864
        Memory
        4GB DDR3
        Storage
        64G eMMc
        Wifi
        • 2T2R
        • 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n
        • WCT07R2201

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • HDMI cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)

