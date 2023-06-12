Search terms

4K UHD monitor

27E2F7901/27
    Offered in several hues, this 27-inch monitor is not only meant to shine as a centerpiece for your home, but also has USB-C connectivity, and HDR 400 certification. See all benefits

      Color in its Finest Form

      • 7000 series
      • 27" (68.5 cm)
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

      IPS Black: For detailed color expression with 4K clarity

      IPS Black: For detailed color expression with 4K clarity

      A newly developed technology, IPS Black offers the same 178/178-degree viewing angles but with an improved color contrast ratio that is essential for a multi-monitor setup. In addition, it is well suited for professions that demand color accuracy by expressing deeper blacks and better color in 4K clarity; thereby making colors more vivid.

      DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals

      DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals

      VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 delivers a significant step-up from normal SDR displays. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 400 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With global dimming and peak brightness up-to 400 nits, images come to life with notable highlights while featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.

      1.07 billion colors for stunning color and finest gradations

      1.07 billion colors for stunning color and finest gradations

      This display delivers outstanding color depth with 1.07 billion colors, and the finest gradation, for re-creating smooth, precise, and vivid image. Enjoy accurate and true-to-life visuals whether gaming, watching videos, or working on color critical work with graphics applications.

      Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

      Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

      This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high resolution video and transfer data at a super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.

      Built-in KVM switch to easily switch between sources

      Built-in KVM switch to easily switch between sources

      With MultiClient Integrated KVM switch, you can control two separate PCs with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set up. A convenient button allows you to quickly switch between sources. Handy with set-ups that require dual PC computing power or sharing one large monitor to show two different PCs.

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

      DisplayPort-out for connecting additional displays

      DisplayPort-out for connecting additional displays

      With DisplayPort-out you can connect multiple high resolution displays with just one cable from your first display to the PC. The ability to daisy chain multiple displays enables you to create a clean desktop without the hassle of too many wires all over.

      SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

      Pro color standards 100% sRGB, 100% REC 709, 98% DCI-P3

      This monitor is equipped to make the colors on your screen accurately represented. With new spaces especially suited for Apple products like Display P-3 and others that provide a D50 white point like DCI-P3(D50) and Adobe RGB (D50), this product is designed to make colors come to life on screen in the exact way that you want them. Other color spaces to explore include DCI-P3, sRGB, AdobeRGB, Rec.2020, and Rec.709.

      Low Blue Light: for a comfortable viewing experience

      This feature helps reduce eye strain and adverse symptoms that are often cause by long exposure to blue light. In this monitor's panel, the ratio of light emitted is reduced by nearly 50 percent: from 400-500nm to 415-455nm.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Panel Size
        27 inch / 68.5 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        608.8 (H) x 349.4 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Maximum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Pixel Density
        163.18 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Low Input Lag
        Yes
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        2000:1
        SmartContrast
        80,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Display colors
        1.07B (8 bit + A-FRC)
        Color gamut (min.)
        DCI-P3 98%*
        HDR
        DisplayHDR 400 certified
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        SmartUniformity
        97 ~ 102%
        Delta E
        < 2
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes
        Adaptive sync
        Yes
        Color gamut (typical)
        sRGB 100%, REC 709: 100%, DCI-P3: 98%, NTSC 110.5%, Adobe RGB 108.6%
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 140 kHz (H) / 23 - 75 Hz (V)

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        HDMI 2.0 x 1, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, USB-C x 1 (upstream, DP Alt mode, Data, Power Delivery up to 96W)
        Signal Output
        DisplayPort out x 1
        HDCP
        HDCP 1.4 (HDMI / DisplayPort / USB-C), HDCP 2.2 (HDMI / DisplayPort / USB-C)
        USB Hub
        USB 3.2, Gen 2 / 10 Gbps, USB-C upstream x 1 (Data), USB-A downstream x 4 (with 1 for fast charge B.C 1.2), USB-C downstream x 1 (Data, PD 15W)
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out

      • Power Delivery

        Version
        USB PD version 3.0
        Max power delivery
        USB-C up to 96W (5V/3A, 7V/3A, 9V/3A, 10V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/4.8A)

      • Convenience

        KVM
        Yes, USB-C (Upstream, Data)
        MultiView
        • PIP/PBP mode
        • 2x devices
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu
        • Input
        • Color Space
        • SmartImage
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 11 / 10 / 8.1 / 8

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        130  mm
        Pivot
        + 90 degree
        Swivel
        -/+ 45  degree
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        26.6 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        614 x 568 x 200  mm
        Product with stand(max height)
        24.1 x 22.3 x 7.8  inch
        Product without stand (mm)
        614 x 355 x 38  mm
        Product without stand in inch
        24.1 x 13.9 x 1.4  inch
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        780 x 420 x 161  mm
        Packaging in inch (WxHxD)
        30.7 x 16.5 x 6.3  inch

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        5.38  kg
        Product with stand (lb)
        11.83  lb
        Product without stand (kg)
        4.05  kg
        Product without stand (lb)
        8.91  lb
        Product with packaging (kg)
        8.73  kg
        Product with packaging (lb)
        19.20  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 (Excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC / BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CCC
        • CB
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003
        • cETLus
        • CECP
        • CEL

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Silver
        Finish
        Fine Textured

      • What's in the box?

        Monitor with stand
        Yes
        Cables
        HDMI cable, DisplayPort cable, USB-C to USB-A/C Y cable, USB-C to A cable, Power cable
        User Documentation
        Yes
        Accessory
        VESA bracketv

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
          • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.
          • DCI-P3, sRGB and REC 709 Coverage based on CIE 1976
          • NTSC and Adobe RGB Area based on CIE 1976

