X-tremeUltinon LED

Interior and signaling bulb

127976700KX2
    -{discount-value}

    Sparkling bright LED exterior car light, the perfect color match with Xenon and LED car headlights. 360° uniform light diffusion. 12 years lifetime, with extreme heat and vibration resistance. See all benefits

      Maximum road safety and style

      Sparkling bright effect

      • T10
      • White 6700K
      • 35 lumen
      • Position light
      12 year lifespan

      12 year lifespan

      High heat and vibration resist

      3 year limited warranty for consumer usage

      3 year limited warranty for consumer usage

      Sparkling bright effect

      Bright white 6700K LED car light, the perfect color match with Xenon and LED Headlights

      360° uniform light diffusion

      360° optical design for uniform light diffusion.

      ECE beam pattern compliant (front positioning function)*

      Similar or better beam pattern than standard halogen lamp, to not glare other road users * There is no ECE regulation existing for LED bulbs. ECE beam pattern compliance is tested on several commonly used luminaires where the LED bulb beam pattern matches the ECE approved halogen beam pattern

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        • Parking light
        • Interior light
        Base
        W2.1X9.5D
        Range
        X-tremeUltinon LED
        Type
        T10
        Color temperature
        White 6700K
        Lumens
        35  lm
        Voltage
        12  V
        Lifespan
        12 years

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        0.6  W

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Maximum road safety and style
        Product highlight
        Sparkling bright LED car light

      • Logistic data

        Quantity in box
        X2
        Reference
        127976700KX2
        EAN (Japan)
        8727900393477
        Ordering code (Japan)
        39347730

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.