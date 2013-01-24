Search terms
Breakthrough LED for driving enthusiasts
The Philips Ultinon Pro9000 sets a new standard in retrofit LED bulbs. It offers up to 200% brighter*, whiter light for optimal performance and a compact design for easy fitting to most vehicles. *Compare to the minimum legal standard. See all benefits
The new Philips Ultinon Pro9000 headlight bulbs provide the exceptional visibility that you need while driving. They offer up to 200% brighter, consistent light on the road than the legal minimum for halogen bulbs. Their optimal spectrum makes road signs more visible. See further, react faster!
Always a step ahead, Philips Ultinon Pro9000 is driving performance with its exclusive top-quality Lumileds TopContact LED chips. These unique OEM LEDs provide optimized light consistency, generate less heat and feature the ideal light color for sharper visibility. One reason why Lumileds automotive LED chips and Philips headlight bulbs are chosen by the world’s major car manufacturers is that they’re fitted with the very best components and technologies, giving you unparalleled performance and enhanced bulb lifetime.
Enjoy the balance of practicality and performance. Philips Ultinon Pro9000 features a color temperature of up to 5800 K, proven among Original Equipment Manufacturers to maximize eye comfort while driving at night. This reduces fatigue and the risk of eye strain to make driving in the dark a safer, more pleasant experience.
Thanks to the perfect positioning of the LED chips on Philips Ultinon Pro9000 bulbs, drivers have light exactly where they need it on the road without dazzling oncoming vehicles. Our bulbs also feature Philips SafeBeam, producing the best useable beam and glare-free pattern. Drive safer with Philips Ultinon Pro9000.
Philips Ultinon Pro9000 gives you powerful technology in a small but effective design. Built with performance and ease of use in mind, the Philips Ultinon Pro9000's allows hassle-free installation.
Philips Ultinon Pro9000 is compatible with both 12V and 24V electrical systems, making it suitable for most vehicle types.
You want bright, stylish headlights but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That’s a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At a higher light-intensity level, LEDs last much longer, and Philips Ultinon Pro9000 headlights are built to last. Due to features such as AirBoost and AirCool heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.
IP65-certified against dust ingress and with splash-water protection, Philips Ultinon Pro9000 bulbs are also guaranteed EMI-compliant, conforming to automotive-industry standards on electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigors of modern motoring life, they offer the durability that today's drivers demand. Their daily performance provides confidence behind the wheel and brighter, consistent light throughout the journey.
