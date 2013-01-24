Search terms
Bright signals. Stylish driving.
For a stylish drive, benefit from signaling lights with intense colors. Philips Ultinon LED [~P21W] reverse signals are bright and look good so you can signal in safety and with style. See all benefits
While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for turning signals and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signaling LED lights.
When reversing a car your vision is limited. Due to your seated position, you can’t see all angles at once. And reversing in the dark is even more treacherous. So it’s no surprise accidents are common when in reverse gear. Philips LED reverse lights provide a powerful daylight effect and up to 6000K, better illuminating the area immediately behind your car. And the more you can see, the safer you will be.
Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signaling light is projected where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide angle and good light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.
Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease. However, it’s recommended that you get your new Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you’re ready to go. While these lamps are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.
The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style.
Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. Bright signaling light ensures you are seen for improved safety. Whether it’s reversing, positioning or stopping, Philips Ultinon LED signaling lights provide you with the performance you need, giving other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.
