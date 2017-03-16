Clean that
Tip: Remove bad breath bacteria that settle overnight by cleaning your tongue first thing.
Fact: Acidic breakfast foods can weaken your enamel for about 45 minutes after you've eaten. Tip: Brush before breakfast, and rinse with alcohol-free mouthwash after you've eaten.
Tip: 40% of each tooth is hidden by its neighbor. Remove plaque from between your teeth before you brush, so your toothpaste can work its magic.
Fact: As your bristles wear out they start to remove less plaque. Tip: If your blue reminder bristles fade before three months of use, it's time to replace your brush head.
Fact: Over four million patients whitened to a beautiful, white smile with Philip Zoom! Tip: Special occasion coming up? Whitening can give you a brighter, more confident smile.
