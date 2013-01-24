Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products
  • bagless masthead 1 2000x600

    High suction power with PowerCyclone technology

     

    Discover more

  • powercyclone bagless 2000x600

    High suction power with PowerCyclone technology

      • PowerPro Ultimate vacuum cleaner

        powerpro-ultimate-vacuum-cleaner

        Exceptionally high suction power

        Easy dust disposal

        Max. 2400W

        • 2.2 liter dust capacity
        • Max 450W suction power
        • Designed for easy emptying
        • HEPA13 filter for healthy air
        See PowerPro Ultimate
        See video

        PowerPro Expert vacuum cleaner

        powerpro-expert-vacuum-cleaner

        Now with 40% higher suction power*

        Easy dust disposal

        Max. 2100W

        • 2.0 liter dust capacity
        • Max 390W suction power
        • Designed for easy emptying
        • HEPA12 filter for healthy air
        See PowerPro Expert

        PowerPro Active vacuum cleaner

        powerpro-active-vacuum-cleaner

        Always the highest suction power**

        Easy dust disposal

        Max. 2000W

        • 1.7 liter dust capacity
        • Max 370W suction power
        • Designed for easy emptying
        • EPA10 filter for healthy air
        See PowerPro Active

        PowerPro Compact vacuum cleaner

        powerpro-compact-vacuum-cleaner

        Higher suction power** for a better clean

        Easy dust disposal

        Max. 1800W

        • 1.5 liter dust capacity
        • Max 350W suction power
        • Designed for easy emptying
        • EPA10 filter for healthy air
        See PowerPro Compact

        * Suction power compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested by external test institute, SLG Pruf und Zertifizierung GmbH, according to DIN EN 60312/11/2008 on carpet, Febr/April 2014.

        ** Suction power compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested on average by external test institute according to DIN EN 60312/11/2008 , January 2013.

        What makes our PowerCyclone technology superior?

        powercyclone-technology-naked
        When designing the Philips bagless vacuum cleaners, we perfected our PowerCyclone technology. So dust is immediately separated from air, and suction power stays stronger for longer. Our optimized cyclones help reduce the air resistance, for our most efficient conversion of input power into suction power. This also leads to maximized airflow – so you get high performance and excellent cleaning results.

        PowerCyclone technology
        powercyclone-4
        powercyclone-6
        powercyclone-6
        powercyclone-7
        Air/dust separation
        white-stars-3
        white-stars-3
        white-stars-4
        white-stars-5
        Filter cleaning frequency
        white-stars-3
        white-stars-4
        white-stars-4
        white-stars-5
        Max. input power (W)
        1800W* - 2000W**
        2100W
        2100W
        2400W
        Max. suction power (W)
        350W* - 370W**
        370W
        390W
        450W
        Range
        PowerPro Compact*
        PowerPro Active**
        PowerPro
        PowerPro Expert
        PowerPro Ultimate

        Philips makes dust disposal easy and clean

        nanoclean-technology

        NanoClean Technology*

         

        No more dust clouds, thanks to our innovative NanoClean technology. Now dust simply falls to the bottom of the dust container, and does not stick to the sides. When it’s time to empty, dust and dirt slide out – clean and easy.

         

        See products

         

        *on selected PowerPro Ultimate models

        Unique TriActive nozzles, designed by Philips

         

        Three cleaning actions in one go.

          TriActive nozzle

          triactive-nozzle-side

          TriActive+ nozzle

          triactive-plus-side
          + With side brushes
          See products
          triactivez-image

          TriActiveZ nozzle

           

          Our TriActiveZ nozzle has a special zigzag design that channels dust, dirt and even big crumbs – without extra effort. 

          diamondflex-image

          DiamondFlex nozzle

           

          Vacuum corners with ease. Our DiamondFlex nozzle rotates 180⁰, so you can smoothly maneuver around furniture and other objects.

          turbo-brush-image

          Turbo brush nozzle

           

          For deep carpet cleaning, we recommend our Turbo brush nozzle. With a rotating brush that even removes hair and fluff.

          Which Philips bagless vacuum cleaner is right for you?

          multi-purpose-icon

          Multi-purpose vacuums

          Discover more
          hard-floors-icon

          Hard floors vacuums

          Discover more
          animals-icon

          Vaccums for animal hair

          Discover more
          allergies-icon

          Allergy friendly vacuums

          Discover more

          Our top reviewed bagless vacuum cleaner