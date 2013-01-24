Exceptionally high suction power
Easy dust disposal
Max. 2400W
Search terms
Exceptionally high suction power
Easy dust disposal
Max. 2400W
Now with 40% higher suction power*
Easy dust disposal
Max. 2100W
Always the highest suction power**
Easy dust disposal
Max. 2000W
Higher suction power** for a better clean
Easy dust disposal
Max. 1800W
* Suction power compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested by external test institute, SLG Pruf und Zertifizierung GmbH, according to DIN EN 60312/11/2008 on carpet, Febr/April 2014.
** Suction power compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested on average by external test institute according to DIN EN 60312/11/2008 , January 2013.
|
PowerCyclone technology
|
|
|
|
|
Air/dust separation
|
|
|
|
|
Filter cleaning frequency
|
|
|
|
|
Max. input power (W)
|
1800W* - 2000W**
|
2100W
|
2100W
|
2400W
|
Max. suction power (W)
|
350W* - 370W**
|
370W
|
390W
|
450W
|
Range
|
PowerPro Compact*
PowerPro Active**
|
PowerPro
|
PowerPro Expert
|
PowerPro Ultimate
Three cleaning actions in one go.
FC8472/71