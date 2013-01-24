Home
Small Jacket Potatoes with Rosemary

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 5 minutes, Cooking time: 24 minutes
Nut-free
Vegetarian
Lactose-free
Main courses
30-60 minutes
Potatoes
Airfryer
Dairy-free
Gluten-free

Ingredients

  • 500 g small new potatoes, unpeeled
  • ½ tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary
  • 2 cloves garlic, sliced
  • Coarse sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C. Scrub the small new potatoes clean under running water and pat them thoroughly dry with kitchen paper.
  • In a bowl coat the small new potatoes with olive oil, rosemary and garlic and transfer them to the fryer basket.
  • Slide the basket into the airfryer and set the timer to 24 minutes to fry the small potatoes crispy and done. Place the fried small potatoes in a serving dish and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  • Serve the potatoes with grilled meat or fish.
  • Tip: Slice the potatoes into blocks and soak them in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly and then pat them dry with kitchen paper.
