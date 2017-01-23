Search terms

LED work lights

    Professional PEN20S
    Professional PEN20S

    LPL67X1

    • 200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco
    • Versatile hands-free use
    • 100 lm spotlight on the top
    • Long-life battery up to 4H
    RCH21S Robust, rechargeable lamp with docking
    RCH21S Robust, rechargeable lamp with docking

    LPL72X1

    • High quality LUXEON LED lamp
    • Dual mode: 300 and 120 lumens
    • Designed to withstand impacts
    • Long-life lithium ion battery
    RCH31UV Rechargeable lamp with docking
    RCH31UV Rechargeable lamp with docking

    LPL71UVX1

    • High quality LUXEON LED lamp
    • Dual mode: 350 and 150 lumens
    • Ultra-durable battery
    • UV-light leak detector
    CBH51 Hybrid Aluminum Bonnet LED Lamp
    CBH51 Hybrid Aluminum Bonnet LED Lamp

    LPL70X1

    • 32 High quality LEDs
    • Dual mode: Cable and cordless
    • 1200 lm and 120° beam angle
    • Integrated telescopic hook
