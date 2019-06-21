Search terms

1

LED Inspection Lamps

Philips Automotive Led Inspection Lamps, defeat darkness

 

  • Powerful, high-quality LEDs for a bright, intense light to optimize clarity and vision
  • Designed for durability, impact and shock-resistant housings : IK07 and IK09
  • Water, dirt and dust protection: up to IP68
  • With the option of hands-free lighting : clever hooks, clips and detachable cables and magnets

led inspection lights

Product Comparison

Model

Feature

    Light output (Lumens)

    Beam angle

    Pointer

    Power supplier

    Mounting

    FindMe LED

    Robustness

    Grease resistant

Product Comparison

Model

Feature

    Light output (Lumens)

    Beam angle

    Pointer

    Power supplier

    Mounting

    FindMe LED

    Robustness

    Grease resistant

Philips WSLDD

Defeat darkness:
See better, work better

 

Philips LED inspection lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6000K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

Learn more

Discover more

Philips Car Lights
The choice of major car manufacturers

Learn more

Philips LED

Discover our new LED ranges

Learn more

Store locator

Find the closest store

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.