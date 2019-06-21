Beam angle
Pointer
Power supplier
Mounting
FindMe LED
Robustness
Grease resistant
Beam angle
Pointer
Power supplier
Mounting
FindMe LED
Robustness
Grease resistant
Philips LED inspection lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6000K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.
Philips LED inspection lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6000K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.