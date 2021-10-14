Home
Which toothbrush head comes with the Sonicare 9900 Prestige and which other toothbrush heads are compatible?

The toothbrush comes with the new A3 Premium All-in-One brush head.

As the name suggests, it is the only thing you need for cleaner, whiter teeth and healthier gums. With our all-time best brush head, there's no need to switch between other brush heads to achieve complete care.

Sonicare 9900 Prestige is also compatible with:
Philips Sonicare brush heads (A3, C3, C2, C1, G3, G2, W3, W, S, I, Kids)

This Sonicare power toothbrush is not compatible with the following toothbrush heads:
Philips One, E-Series (Essence screwcap), PowerUP (battery).

 

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9992/21 , HX9992/22 .

