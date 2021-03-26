Home
QP2525/10 OneBlade Face
The trimming comb of my Philips OneBlade keeps falling off

If the trimming comb of your Philips OneBlade falls off while in use, check our troubleshooting advice to identify the root cause and fix this problem.

The comb is not attached properly

While attaching the trimming comb to your Philips OneBlade, ensure that that you hear a click. This means that the attachment is fixed properly and is ready to use. If you try using the OneBlade while the trimming comb is not properly attached, it can fall off during use and cause inconvenience.

The comb is broken

Check the comb thoroughly to see if it looks damaged or broken from anywhere. Pay special attention to the back of the comb, where you will see the tiny brackets that are supposed to clip on the OneBlade body. If these parts are broken, the comb will not attach properly. Get a replacement from our online shop or contact us for further help.

