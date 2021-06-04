The battery of my Philips Groomer runs out very quickly

If the battery of your Philips Groomer is running out quicker than you expected, follow our troubleshooting advice to solve this issue.

Groomer has not been fully charged Before using your Philips Groomer for the first time, make sure you charge it completely. For appliances with a Ni-MH battery, the normal charging time is 1 hour. However, we advise charging them for the first time for 3 hours. Depending on the model of your groomer, there may be a charging indicator on its display. When this indicator signals that the battery is almost empty, recharge your groomer.



If your groomer does not have a battery indicator, should charge your device when it is running slower than usual or when you are no longer satisfied with the trimming speed. A fully charged groomer can be used multiple times before it needs to be recharged.



Note: Charging instructions may vary per groomer model. Please consult your user manual for specific charging advice.

You have thick hair If you have very thick or long hair on your head and/or beard your Philips Groomer will require more effort to trim or cut the hair. In this case, the groomer's battery may run out quicker than usual.



To ensure that you have enough battery for a full trimming session, use a fully charged groomer.

The groomer's cutting unit is dirty It could be that your Philips Trimmer or Hair Clipper is fully charged but not turning on or performing well because hair or debris is stuck inside it. Your groomer requires regular cleaning to function properly.



To clean your groomer, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath it. A lot of hair can collect there.



If your groomer is washable, you can clean this area with water. Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective oil on the cutter and effect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer.



If your appliance is not washable, clean it with the small brush provided with it or use a cotton bud. For detailed cleaning instructions, check the user manual of your particular model.



If you have tried the tips above but your groomer still does not charge, please contact us for further help.