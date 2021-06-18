Home
Airfryer XXL HD9953/00
My Philips NutriU App has closed or crashed

If you find your NutriU App is crashing frequently, try the following options one by one:  
  1. Close and restart the NutriU App.  
  2. Ensure you have installed the latest NutriU App version. Check for updates in your App Store.  
  3. Restart your phone.
  4. As a final option, you can remove and reinstall the NutriU App.

If none of the above tips have worked, please reach out to us via nutriu-support@philips.com
 

Old version installed

If you have an old version installed, your NutriU app might not be working as it should.

Please make sure that you have downloaded and installed the latest version of the app.

Unexpected error

If your NutriU app has crashed and you do have the latest version installed, then your app is experiencing an unexpected error. To solve this, please restart your phone.

If the problem persists after restarting your phone, then we recommend that you reinstall the app (uninstall it completely and then install it again).

The information on this page applies to the following models: HD9953/00 , HD9955/00 , HD9954/01 , HD9270/91 , HD9861/99 , HD9650/93 , HD9218/51 , HD9742/93 , HD9721/21 , HD9950/01 , HD9952/01 , HD9951/01 , HD9630/21 , HD9651/91 , HD9216/81 , HD9940/00 , HD9620/01 , HD9621/11 , HD9230/50 , HD9240/30 , HD9240/90 , HD9905/00 , HD9925/00 , HD9220/20 , HD9220/40 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

