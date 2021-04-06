If your Philips Steam Iron stops heating up, there can be several reasons. Please find out here how we can help you.
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
Auto Shut-off mode
A light is blinking blue on your Philips Steam Generator Iron:
If your steam generator iron is switched on and the blue power light or the LED light on the handle is blinking but the soleplate stays cold, your steam generator iron might be in auto shut-off mode.
When your iron has not been used for 5 to 10 minutes, it enters in auto shut-off mode. To use it again, please press the on/off button.
The heating-up light is flashing on your Philips Steam Iron
If your iron is left unused horizontally for more than 30 seconds, or vertically (heel rest) for more than 8 minutes, it switches off automatically for safety reasons.
When this happens, the heating-up light flashes. Move the iron to turn the iron on and it will start heating.
The temperature is not set correctly
Please make sure you set the temperature to the desired temperature.
After 2 to 3 minutes, the soleplate should be hot.
If wrinkles are not easy to remove, the garment may not be moist enough. Wet the garment slightly and increase the temperature of the iron using the temperature dial.
There is a connection problem
Please check the mains cord, the plug and the wall socket. Make sure everything is properly connected.
Incorrect dual voltage setting
If your iron comes with dual voltage setting, make sure that this is set according to your location (e.g. 120 V or 240 V).
The iron no longer switches on
If this is the case, there might be an internal electric problem with your iron.
In this case, we recommend that you contact us.