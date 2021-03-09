If you are not satisfied with the hair removal results of your Philips Lumea, do not worry. Read below the possible causes for this and our tips to fix them.
I do not get expected results with my Philips Lumea
You are not following the treatment schedule
We recommend using Philips Lumea once every two weeks for the first four treatments to achieve significant hair reduction results. To maintain these results, repeat the treatments every 4 weeks for 8 times. The results may vary based on your individual hair regrowth and also across different body areas.
You are not removing hair properly
Before using Philips Lumea, make sure your skin is completely hair free. You can remove your body hair by shaving, waxing or epilating as long as hair is still visible. If you choose to wax, we recommend waiting at least 24 hours before using Lumea.
Note: Some hair may grow back even though you have used your Philips Lumea frequently. This happens because the hairs are at different stages of the growth cycle during the treatment. The hairs that grow back tend to be softer and thinner and eventually fall out.
You are not using the correct settings
It is very important to use the correct settings on your Philips Lumea, suitable for your skin tone. Always check the skin tone/hair colour table in the user manual.
Some Philips Lumea models (BRI862, BRI863, BRI864, BRI94, BRI95 series) are equipped with a SmartSkin Sensor. The sensor recommends the setting which was comfortable for most women with a skin tone similar to yours. If the treatment feels uncomfortable with these settings you can always lower them manually.
You are missing spots
While treating your skin with Philips Lumea, make sure you cover all skin areas and do not miss any spots. Move your Lumea about 1 cm up or down after each flash to avoid missing any spots. The rim around the treatment window should overlap.
You did not clean your Lumea
Clean your Philips Lumea after every usage to extend its lifetime and to avoid burnt spots. For proper cleaning instructions refer to your user manual.
You stored your Lumea in a humid place
Always store your Philips Lumea device in a dry and clean environment, preferably not in a humid place like the bathroom.
You are not suitable to use Lumea
In some circumstances, you should not be using Philips Lumea. Check the full list of contraindications/ medications/diseases in the user manual.
If you are still not happy with the results of your Philips Lumea, please contact us for further support.