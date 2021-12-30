The model and the serial number of your Philips Vacuum

The model number and serial number information of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner can be found on a plate. Depending on your model, the type plate is located

- on the bottom,

- underneath the dust container,

- on the back of the handheld or

- behind the water tank of the device.



The model number is mostly located in the upper left-hand corner. It starts with two capital letters followed by four digits. For instance, FC9192/xx or XW9385/xx.



The serial number is mostly in the bottom right-hand corner. It consists of four digits: the first two digits mark the year, the second two digits mark the week number. For instance, 1850 or 1734. In some cases, S/N is printed in front of the serial number.

