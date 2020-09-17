Search terms

Philips Series 9000 Prestige electric shaver, SP9860/13

World’s closest electric shaver*

Philips Prestige Shaver with NanoTech Dual precision blades.

Philips Prestige Shaver with NanoTech Dual precision blades.

 NanoTech Dual Precision blades for ultimate closeness
 SkinIQ technology senses & adapts to you for the shaving experience
 Philips' high-precision suspension system ensures maximum precision
 Philips' most advanced digital motor with maximum efficiency
 Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming
This elegant, technically advanced shaver glides effortlessly over the skin to give you the world’s closest electric shave even on a 7-day beard*
This elegant, technically advanced shaver glides effortlessly over the skin to give you the world’s closest electric shave even on a 7-day beard*

$699.99
* Closeness tested on 3 & 7-days beards vs. other premium electric shavers
Philips Prestige Shaver with NanoTech Dual precision blades.

Philips Prestige Shaver with NanoTech Dual precision blades.

 NanoTech Dual Precision blades for ultimate closeness
 SkinIQ technology senses & adapts to you for the shaving experience
 Philips' high-precision suspension system ensures maximum precision
 Philips' most advanced digital motor with maximum efficiency
 Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings, to create anything from a perfect stubble look to a short, neatly trimmed beard
 Qi charging pad included, for wireless charging
 This elegant, technically advanced shaver glides effortlessly over the skin to give you the world’s closest electric shave even on a 7-day beard*
This elegant, technically advanced shaver glides effortlessly over the skin to give you the world’s closest electric shave even on a 7-day beard*

$749.99
* For best shaving experience. Based on full 2 shaves on face per week. Actual results may vary.

Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

The intelligent Power Adapt sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin, with the Superb SkinGlide coating. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb 
Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra strong and long lasting sharp edges for an ultimate closeness at all times.
Ensures the perfect blade position for a precise cut

Philips' high-precision suspension system ensures the perfect blade position, so that every cut is performed at maximum precision, avoiding pulling and discomfort.

What others say about the Philips Prestige Shaver

Philips - the world's number one electric shaving brand

Philips - the world's number one electric shaving brand! World's No 1 Electric Shaving brand*

 

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2020 data, research conducted in November 2020

Discover the Philips Prestige Shaver

Compare Philips 9000 Prestige Shaver range

Prestige 9000 with wireless Qi charging

SP9863/16

Prestige 9000 with wireless Qi charging

$749.99*
Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards
Compare features
Prestige 9000 with wired charging

SP9810/19

Prestige 9000 with wired charging

$699.99*
Excellent balance between closeness and skin comfort, even on a 3 day beard.
Compare features

Shaving system

  • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
  • Superb SkinGlide coating
  • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
  • Superb SkinGlide coating

Contour adaptability:
For capturing hard to get hairs
  • 360-D+ Flexing heads
  • 360-D+ Flexing heads

Comfort: For smooth shave

  • ★★★★★

  • ★★★★★

Versatility:
Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
  • SmartClick Precision styler
  • SmartClick Beard trimmer

Ease of use: Wet & dry

Battery: Usage / charging time
  • 1 hour / 3 hours
  • 1 hour / 1 hours

100% Washable

SkinIQ Features
  • Power Adapt sensor
  • High-control suspension system
  • Top-spin digital motor
  • Personal Comfort settings
  • Power Adapt sensor
  • High-control suspension system
  • Top-spin digital motor
  • Personal Comfort settings

Also includes
  • Qi wireless charging pad
  • Premium pouch
  • Travel pouch
* Suggested retail price
What's in the box of the Philips Prestige Shaver?

The Philips Prestige Shaver, SP9810/19, comes with SmartClick precision trimmer and a Convenient travel case.
Philips Series 9000 Prestige electric shaver premium convenient travel case

Convenient travel case

The sleek design of the shaver storage case takes up less space and a built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver even when you're on the go.
Philips Series 9000 Prestige electric shaver SmartClick precision trimmer

SmartClick precision trimmer

Finish your look with the skin-friendly SmartClick precision trimmer. It is ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.
Frequently Asked Questions

What is the benefit of electric shaving?

 

With electric shaving you don’t have to compromise: You get both closeness and skin comfort. Also, electric shavers are convenient to use: many shavers can be used wet and dry and also under the shower.

 
What is the benefit of rotary shaving?

 

Rotary shaving heads are known for their flexibility. As a result, you get a smooth shave even in difficult-to-reach areas. You can complete your shave with fewer passes and less pressure. The result is a close shave with great skin comfort.

 
How do I get the best shave?

 

Skin adaptation period

Your first shaves may not bring you the result you expect and your skin may even become slightly irritated. This is normal. Your skin and beard need time to adapt to any new shaving system. To allow your skin to adapt to this new appliance, we advise you to shave regularly (at least 3 times a week) and exclusively with this shaver for a period of 3 weeks.

 

Shaving tips

- For optimal skin comfort, pre-trim your beard if you have not shaved for 3 days or longer.

- Select your personal comfort setting

 

Dry shaving

1. Switch on the shaver.

2. Move the shaving heads over your skin in circular movements to catch all hairs growing in different directions. Make sure each shaving head is fully in contact with the skin. Exert gentle pressure for a close, comfortable shave.

Note: Do not press too hard. This can cause skin irritation.

3. Switch off and clean the shaver after each use. The display lights up for a few seconds to show the remaining battery charge.

 

Wet shaving

For a more comfortable shave, you can also use this shaver on a wet face with shaving foam or shaving gel.

 

1. Apply some water to your skin.

2. Apply shaving foam or shaving gel to your skin.

3. Rinse the shaving unit under the tap to ensure that the shaving unit glides smoothly over your skin.

4. Switch on the shaver.

5. Move the shaving heads over your skin in circular movements to catch all hairs growing in different directions. Make sure each shaving head is fully in contact with the skin. Exert gentle pressure for a close, comfortable shave.

Note: Do not press too hard. This can cause skin irritation.

Note: Rinse the shaving unit regularly to ensure that it continues to glide smoothly over your skin.

6. Dry your face.

7. Switch off the shaver and clean it after each use.

 

Note: Make sure that you rinse all foam or shaving gel off the shaver.
How long does it take to charge my shaver?

 

Charging times vary across the ranges. Models with the Qi charging pad need 3 hours for a full charge, whereas the regular inlet charging requires 1 hour.

 
How many shaves can I get out of 1 full charge?

 

The run time of a fully charged Philips Prestige shaver is 60min. This is enough for approx. 20 shaves.

 
Can I use the Qi pad charger to charge other devices?

 

The charging pad is Qi compliant which means that other Qi compatible devices (such as smartphones) can be charged on the Philips Prestige shaver charging pad. 

 
Can I use the shaver under the shower?

 

Philips Prestige shavers are waterproof. You decide what kind of shave you like: dry, with gel or foam and even under the shower.

 
How do I clean my shaver?

 

The shaver can be cleaned easily and thoroughly under the tap, thanks to the specially designed inner chamber. Simply open the shaving head and rinse both sides under running water, to get it perfectly clean.

 
How often should I replace my shaver head?

 

For maximum shaving performance, we advise you to replace the shaving head every two years. Replace a damaged shaving head immediately.

 

Replacement reminder

The replacement reminder indicates that the shaving head needs to be replaced. The shaving unit symbol lights up continuously, the arrows flash white and you hear a beep when you switch off the shaver.

 

After replacing the shaving head, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for 7 seconds. Wait until you hear 3 beeps. If you do not reset the replacement reminder, the shaver resets automatically after 9 shaves.

 
How do I replace the shaver head?

 

Replacing the shaving head

 

1. Switch off the shaver. Pull the shaving head holder off the bottom part of the shaving unit.

 

2. Discard the old shaving head holder and attach the new shaving head holder to the bottom part of the shaving unit (‘click’).

 

3. After replacing the shaving head, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for 7 seconds. Wait until your hear 3 beeps.

 

If you do not reset the replacement reminder, the shaver resets automatically after 9 shaves.

 
Parts and accessories

Are you looking for parts and accessories for your product?

Search

