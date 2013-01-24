So, you’re looking for an electric toothbrush. With so many options, it can be tough to know which is the best electric toothbrush to meet your needs.

At Philips Sonicare, we like to think of ourselves as somewhat expert. We’ve been making them for around 25 years so let us impart some wisdom to help you find the best electric toothbrush for you.

Getting started...

When it comes to good oral hygiene, electric toothbrushes usually focus on three things: plaque removal, gum health and whitening. So a good starting point when making your choice is figuring out which area you want to focus on – and we help you on this below.

Once you have decided this, we’ll guide you on how to choose the best Philips Sonicare toothbrush for you, whatever your budget.

Tip: Don’t want to compromise on any area of your oral health? The good news is you don’t have to. We now have a toothbrush that does the works.