Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
Article

How to choose
the best electric toothbrush for you

Discover more about the best Philips Sonicare toothbrush for your budget and oral health goals.

Explore our electric toothbrush range
Discover more about the best Philips Sonicare toothbrush for your budget and oral health goals.
Explore our electric toothbrush range

So, you’re looking for an electric toothbrush. With so many options, it can be tough to know which is the best electric toothbrush to meet your needs.

 

At Philips Sonicare, we like to think of ourselves as somewhat expert. We’ve been making them for around 25 years so let us impart some wisdom to help you find the best electric toothbrush for you.

 

Getting started...

 

When it comes to good oral hygiene, electric toothbrushes usually focus on three things: plaque removal, gum health and whitening. So a good starting point when making your choice is figuring out which area you want to focus on – and we help you on this below.

 

Once you have decided this, we’ll guide you on how to choose the best Philips Sonicare toothbrush for you, whatever your budget.

 

Tip: Don’t want to compromise on any area of your oral health? The good news is you don’t have to. We now have a toothbrush that does the works.
Take me straight there

I want your best electric toothbrush… for plaque removal

Why is plaque removal important?

 

We probably don’t need to tell you, but plaque is oral health enemy number one. During the day it builds up on and between your teeth. It leads to tartar, cavities and gum disease so you need to remove it daily to keep your teeth healthy.

 

You should focus on plaque removal if you notice:

 

  • Plaque build-up along your gum line
  • A rough feeling on your teeth
  • Your dental professional sees signs of cavities


When it comes to battling plaque, Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes are a game changer. Our brushes deliver up to 62,000 brush movements a minute, giving you a month’s worth of manual brush strokes in two minutes.

 

Powerful sonic movements whip up toothpaste into microbubbles, driving them deep between teeth and along the gum line for gentle, effective cleaning.
Our best electric toothbrush to fight plaque while caring for gums:
Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum

FlexCare Platinum

Be the first to review this item

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Suggested retail price: $299.99

Why: Removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, plus its pressure sensor alerts you if you’re putting too much strain on your gums.

 
Explore FlexCare Platinum
Our best electric toothbrush if you want to keep plaque in check:
Philips Sonicare Plaque defence

2 Series Plaque Defence

Be the first to review this item

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

From: $119.99
Why: Removes up to 6x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Explore 2 Series Plaque Defence

I want your best electric toothbrush… for gum care

Why is gum health important?


Good oral health isn’t just about clean teeth. Healthy gums are the bedrock of a healthy mouth.

 

If you have blood in your toothpaste after brushing, you may have early symptoms of gingivitis. Left untreated, it can develop into gum disease and may even have wider health implications. Caught early, gingivitis is easy to treat and prevent with your daily routine.

 

You should focus on gum health if you notice:

 

  • Bleeding gums
  • Swelling or irritation after flossing
  • Blood in your toothpaste after brushing

 

If your dental professional has flagged this as something you should focus on, then our gum health toothbrushes could help get your gums back in shape.

 

When it comes to keeping gums healthy, flossing is only part of the story. Gentle gum cleaning stimulates and rejuvenates them by improving circulation. With Philips Sonicare, you could see your gum health improve in just two weeks¹. Team up your gum care toothbrush with the AdaptiveClean brush head; this adapts to the contours of your gums and teeth for a deep but gentle clean.
Our best electric toothbrush if you want gentle yet effective gum cleaning:
Philips Sonicare 3 Series Gum Health

3 Series Gum Health

Be the first to review this item

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Suggested retail price: $169.99
Why: Provides superior plaque removal and gum care in an easy-to-use power toothbrush to help prevent and reduce the early signs of gum disease while offering your most comfortable brushing experience.
Explore 3 Series Gum Health
Our best electric toothbrush if you want an easy gum health solution:
Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum

FlexCare Platinum

Be the first to review this item

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Suggested retail price: $299.99
Why: Removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, plus its pressure sensor alerts you if you’re putting too much strain on your gums.
Explore FlexCare Platinum

I want your best electric toothbrush… for whitening

Why is whitening important?

 

Whiter teeth aren’t just cosmetic, they can boost your confidence. Stains from food and drinks like tea, coffee and red wine settle on your teeth daily, and need to be removed to stop discoloration.

 

You should focus on whitening if you:

 

  • Notice tooth discoloration
  • Drink a lot of tea, coffee and/or red wine
  • Want more confidence in your smile

 

If you want to reveal a healthier smile, using a Philips Sonicare toothbrush with a whitening brush head can help remove surface stains.

 

The DiamondClean brush head has a center of tightly-packed, diamond-shaped bristles that can even help maintain the results of whitening treatments.
Our best electric toothbrush if you want whiter teeth in just one week:
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean rose gold

DiamondClean

Be the first to review this item

From: $399.99
Why: Removes stain buildup from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco in just 1 week, and comes with 5 modes, a USB charging travel case and a stylish charging glass.
Explore DiamondClean
Our best electric toothbrush if you want gentle yet effective whitening:
Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite

HealthyWhite

Be the first to review this item

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Suggested retail price: $199.99
Why: Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the use of the Clean & White Mode.
Explore HealthyWhite
Maybe you want it all?
The good news is you don’t have to choose to focus on just one oral health benefit; you can cover all three with one electric toothbrush.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Silver HX99 Product in Use Photo

DiamondClean Smart is our best toothbrush, for complete oral care.

 

  • Click on the Premium Clean brush head to remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a clean you can see and feel.
  • When it comes to daily whitening, this toothbrush delivers our best results, removing up to 100% more stains in just 3 days when used with our Premium White brush head.**
  • And you can expect our best gum care too. DiamondClean Smart is clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation* – just click on the Premium Gum Care brush head for gentle, targeted cleaning along the gum line.

 

All this, plus it connects to our app so you can get personalized coaching to help you reach your oral health goals. It’s your total oral health solution.
Our best electric toothbrush if you want the ultimate clean: 
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart

DiamondClean Smart

Be the first to review this item

Suggested retail price: $499.99
Why: The DiamondClean Smart has some handy sidekicks—its connected app and smart sensor suite. It keeps track of where you brush, where you miss, and where you need to pay more attention. It removes up to 100% more stains in 3 days,** removes up to 10x more plaque* and leaves gums up to 7x healthier in 2 weeks*.
Explore DiamondClean Smart

¹ The Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum improves gum health up to 200% more than a MTB in 2 weeks

* Than a manual toothbrush

** as compared to a manual toothbrush with a leading whitening toothpaste

Our five-step routine for a healthy smile