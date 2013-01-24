Search terms
So, you’re looking for an electric toothbrush. With so many options, it can be tough to know which is the best electric toothbrush to meet your needs.
At Philips Sonicare, we like to think of ourselves as somewhat expert. We’ve been making them for around 25 years so let us impart some wisdom to help you find the best electric toothbrush for you.
Getting started...
When it comes to good oral hygiene, electric toothbrushes usually focus on three things: plaque removal, gum health and whitening. So a good starting point when making your choice is figuring out which area you want to focus on – and we help you on this below.
Once you have decided this, we’ll guide you on how to choose the best Philips Sonicare toothbrush for you, whatever your budget.
Tip: Don’t want to compromise on any area of your oral health? The good news is you don’t have to. We now have a toothbrush that does the works.
We probably don’t need to tell you, but plaque is oral health enemy number one. During the day it builds up on and between your teeth. It leads to tartar, cavities and gum disease so you need to remove it daily to keep your teeth healthy.
You should focus on plaque removal if you notice:
When it comes to battling plaque, Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes are a game changer. Our brushes deliver up to 62,000 brush movements a minute, giving you a month’s worth of manual brush strokes in two minutes.
Powerful sonic movements whip up toothpaste into microbubbles, driving them deep between teeth and along the gum line for gentle, effective cleaning.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Why: Removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, plus its pressure sensor alerts you if you’re putting too much strain on your gums.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Good oral health isn’t just about clean teeth. Healthy gums are the bedrock of a healthy mouth.
If you have blood in your toothpaste after brushing, you may have early symptoms of gingivitis. Left untreated, it can develop into gum disease and may even have wider health implications. Caught early, gingivitis is easy to treat and prevent with your daily routine.
You should focus on gum health if you notice:
If your dental professional has flagged this as something you should focus on, then our gum health toothbrushes could help get your gums back in shape.
When it comes to keeping gums healthy, flossing is only part of the story. Gentle gum cleaning stimulates and rejuvenates them by improving circulation. With Philips Sonicare, you could see your gum health improve in just two weeks¹. Team up your gum care toothbrush with the AdaptiveClean brush head; this adapts to the contours of your gums and teeth for a deep but gentle clean.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Whiter teeth aren’t just cosmetic, they can boost your confidence. Stains from food and drinks like tea, coffee and red wine settle on your teeth daily, and need to be removed to stop discoloration.
You should focus on whitening if you:
If you want to reveal a healthier smile, using a Philips Sonicare toothbrush with a whitening brush head can help remove surface stains.
The DiamondClean brush head has a center of tightly-packed, diamond-shaped bristles that can even help maintain the results of whitening treatments.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
DiamondClean Smart is our best toothbrush, for complete oral care.
All this, plus it connects to our app so you can get personalized coaching to help you reach your oral health goals. It’s your total oral health solution.
¹ The Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum improves gum health up to 200% more than a MTB in 2 weeks
* Than a manual toothbrush
** as compared to a manual toothbrush with a leading whitening toothpaste
Fact: Acidic breakfast foods can weaken your enamel for about 45 minutes after you've eaten.
Tip: Brush before breakfast, and rinse with alcohol-free mouthwash after you've eaten.
Fact: As your bristles wear out they start to remove less plaque.
Tip: If your blue reminder bristles fade before three months of use, it's time to replace your brush head.
Fact: Over four million patients whitened to a beautiful, white smile with Philip Zoom!
Tip: Special occasion coming up? Whitening can give you a brighter, more confident smile.